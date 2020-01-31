Amigo The Devil Releases Cover Of Tom Jones Classic 'Delilah'



After wrapping up a sold-out North American tour, Amigo The Devil is currently embarking on his first-ever European Tour throughout January/February, before he joins Murder By Death's 20th Anniversary tour in March. To coincide with his first European tour across 30 cities, Amigo The Devil has released a brand new video for his emotionally haunting cover of the Tom Jones classic "Delilah" - below!

"I remember hearing Tom Jones songs around my parents and their friends when I was young. At the time, I didn't process how dark some of them really are. Delilah, for example, is usually such a drunkard karaoke sing-along that I feel like most people still don't notice it," commented Amigo The Devil. "This version came from wondering what it would sound like to match the mood of the song with the content of the story being told."

Amigo The Devil continues to tour in support of his critically acclaimed album "Everything Is Fine", which was produced by Ross Robinson.

Attending an Amigo The Devil show is intense. The heartfelt and welcoming atmosphere of a performance, paired with honest and highly identifiable lyrics creates relief and euphoria among crowds. People cry, laugh, and become entranced by the infectious and emotional depth associated with not only the writing but also the surreal and prophetic performance of a single man and banjo.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

29.01.20 DUBLIN The Sound House

30.01.20 GALWAY Roisin Dubh

31.01.20 CORK DeBarra's

01.02.20 LIMERICK Kasbah Social Club

03.02.20 LIVERPOOL Phase One

04.02.20 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

05.02.20 GLASGOW Stereo

06.02.20 NEWCASTLE Think Tank?

07.02.20 HULL The Polar Bear

08.02.20 LEEDS Hyde Park Book Club

10.02.20 BIRMINGHAM The Cuban Embassy

12.02.20 MILTON KEYNES Craufurd Arms

13.02.20 SOUTHAMPTON Heartbreakers

15.02.20 LONDON Hoxton Hall

16.02.20 BRIGHTON Hope & Ruin

21.02.20 HAMBURG (DE) headCRASH

22.02.20 BERLIN (DE) Cassiopeia

23.02.20 PRAGUE (CZ) Café V lese

24.02.20 MUNICH (DE) Feierwerk / Kranhale

25.02.20 COLOGNE (DE) Blue Shell

27.02.20 HAARLEM (NL) Patronaat Z3

28.02.20 UTRECHT (NL) Tivoli Club Nine

29.02.20 EINDHOVEN (NL) Effenaar Rozenknop

02.03.20 COPENHAGEN (DK) Ideal Bar (Vega)

03.03.20 STOCKHOLM (SE) Nalen Klubb

04.03.20 OSLO (NO) Krøsset

TOUR DATES WITH MURDER BY DEATH:

MAR 06 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

MAR 07 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

MAR 08 - Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

MAR 11 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

MAR 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

MAR 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

MAR 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

MAR 15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

MAR 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

MAR 17 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

MAR 19 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Small's Theatre

MAR 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

MAR 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

MAR 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

MAR 25 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony

MAR 26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

MAR 27 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

MAR 28 - New York City, NY @ Warsaw

MAR 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

MAY 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival





