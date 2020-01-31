Amigo The Devil Releases Cover Of Tom Jones Classic 'Delilah'
After wrapping up a sold-out North American tour, Amigo The Devil is currently embarking on his first-ever European Tour throughout January/February, before he joins Murder By Death's 20th Anniversary tour in March. To coincide with his first European tour across 30 cities, Amigo The Devil has released a brand new video for his emotionally haunting cover of the Tom Jones classic "Delilah" - below!
"I remember hearing Tom Jones songs around my parents and their friends when I was young. At the time, I didn't process how dark some of them really are. Delilah, for example, is usually such a drunkard karaoke sing-along that I feel like most people still don't notice it," commented Amigo The Devil. "This version came from wondering what it would sound like to match the mood of the song with the content of the story being told."
Amigo The Devil continues to tour in support of his critically acclaimed album "Everything Is Fine", which was produced by Ross Robinson.
Attending an Amigo The Devil show is intense. The heartfelt and welcoming atmosphere of a performance, paired with honest and highly identifiable lyrics creates relief and euphoria among crowds. People cry, laugh, and become entranced by the infectious and emotional depth associated with not only the writing but also the surreal and prophetic performance of a single man and banjo.
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
29.01.20 DUBLIN The Sound House
30.01.20 GALWAY Roisin Dubh
31.01.20 CORK DeBarra's
01.02.20 LIMERICK Kasbah Social Club
03.02.20 LIVERPOOL Phase One
04.02.20 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute
05.02.20 GLASGOW Stereo
06.02.20 NEWCASTLE Think Tank?
07.02.20 HULL The Polar Bear
08.02.20 LEEDS Hyde Park Book Club
10.02.20 BIRMINGHAM The Cuban Embassy
12.02.20 MILTON KEYNES Craufurd Arms
13.02.20 SOUTHAMPTON Heartbreakers
15.02.20 LONDON Hoxton Hall
16.02.20 BRIGHTON Hope & Ruin
21.02.20 HAMBURG (DE) headCRASH
22.02.20 BERLIN (DE) Cassiopeia
23.02.20 PRAGUE (CZ) Café V lese
24.02.20 MUNICH (DE) Feierwerk / Kranhale
25.02.20 COLOGNE (DE) Blue Shell
27.02.20 HAARLEM (NL) Patronaat Z3
28.02.20 UTRECHT (NL) Tivoli Club Nine
29.02.20 EINDHOVEN (NL) Effenaar Rozenknop
02.03.20 COPENHAGEN (DK) Ideal Bar (Vega)
03.03.20 STOCKHOLM (SE) Nalen Klubb
04.03.20 OSLO (NO) Krøsset
TOUR DATES WITH MURDER BY DEATH:
MAR 06 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
MAR 07 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
MAR 08 - Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
MAR 11 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
MAR 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
MAR 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
MAR 14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
MAR 15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
MAR 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
MAR 17 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
MAR 19 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Small's Theatre
MAR 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
MAR 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
MAR 22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall
MAR 25 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony
MAR 26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
MAR 27 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
MAR 28 - New York City, NY @ Warsaw
MAR 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
MAY 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival