Americas Society Hosts Canada Virtual Cultural Week

From November 9 through November 13.

Americas Society presents its first Canada Virtual Cultural Week in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada in New York. From November 9 through November 13, 2020, Americas Society's virtual cultural programs will showcase Canadian musicians and visual artists.

Every morning of the week, a new video in the Music of the Americas "At Home/À La Maison" series will be published on Americas Society's website and social media platforms, featuring the recording of one song or musical work by Canadian musicians from the safety of their home.

Guest artists will include singer and songwriter Thanya Iyer with her acoustic trio, Opaskwayak Cree Nation musician and writer Tara Williamson, early music specialists Suzie LeBlanc, Elinor Frey, and Laura Andreani, and Toronto-based calypso band Kobo Town. On Friday, November 13 at 5 pm Americas Society will present the premiere of Sergio Policcichio's online production of Claude Vivier's Kopernikus, performed by Meridionalis and the International Contemporary Ensemble, conducted by Americas Society's Music Director Sebastián Zubieta.

During the same week, Americas Society's Visual Arts will be in conversation on Instagram Live with two Canadian visual artists. Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts, Aimé Iglesias Lukin will be in conversation with artist Emily Shanahan and Assistant Curator of Visual Arts, Natalia Viera Salgado will be in conversation with artist Elise Rasmussen.

The visual arts conversations will take place live at 5 pm E.T. on Americas Society Visual Arts Program's Instagram account and will later be uploaded to our YouTube channel and website.

