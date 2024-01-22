'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'

Lynne is pursuing another passion with the release of her debut single "Push Our Luck" on Feb. 5, 2024. 

By: Jan. 22, 2024

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'

Darci Lynne, the youngest contestant to ever win “America's Got Talent” garnering over 67M views on the show's YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, is pursuing another passion with the release of her debut single "Push Our Luck" on Feb. 5, 2024. 

Pre-order "Push Our Luck" HERE

“I'm just over the moon about debuting as a singer-songwriter and couldn't be more thrilled for people to hear ‘Push Our Luck.' I wrote this song about those first time feelings when you're out on a date. I think most of us have stayed out after curfew because we were having so much fun, so I really hope when people listen to this song they're brought back to a moment, a person or a time where they pushed their luck," shared Darci. 

In tandem with the announcement of "Push Our Luck," Darci joins the cast of "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The spin-off series pits judge against judge to determine who can put together the best line-up of amazing acts. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock. 

Recorded at Yackland Studios in Nashville, "Push Our Luck" was written by Darci with Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, a husband-and-wife duo known as The Imaginaries. All Oklahoma natives, Darci and The Imaginaries first collaborated on their feature film, "A Cowgirl's Song," currently on Netflix. Darci wrote and recorded "Just Breathe" with The Imaginaries for the soundtrack along with a video reaching over two million views. 

Darci won the hearts of America with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable talent. In 2018, she kicked off her national tour selling out her first headlining family friendly show in just six minutes, continually adding shows to meet the overwhelming demand. On the heels of a record-breaking 2019, Darci kicked off her 2020 “Fresh Out of The Box” national tour.

She has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar's Palace on New Year's Eve, starred in her own NBC Christmas Special, and appeared on NBC's “America's Got Talent: Champions," “Little Big Shots,” "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "TODAY," Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship,” Nickelodeon's “All That,” "Ellen" and more. 

In Darci's younger years, she participated in talent-based pageants to overcome her shyness. She was soon introduced to the art of ventriloquism and decided to try it out for herself. After only having her first puppet for two weeks, Darci began performing in talent shows in her home state and beyond. She was determined to audition for her first talent show, ultimately leading her to audition for the biggest talent show on television. 

Her polished, impeccable skill as a ventriloquist at such a young age is jaw dropping and sure to inspire the next generation to keep the craft alive, but when she sings, her voice leaves her audiences breathless. Darci's popularity on stage and TV has expanded to over seven million followers on social media.

Photo Credit: Joseph McClure



