Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Americana Duo Whiskey Flower Debuts with 'Righteous Indignation'

Americana Duo Whiskey Flower Debuts with 'Righteous Indignation'

The new EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Following a seven-year hiatus from the music business, singer/songwriter Julie Neumark is back, this time as half of Whiskey Flower, a new Americana-pop duo she formed with bass guitar player, Holly Lucille. Their debut EP, "Righteous Indignation," features four original songs and one cover, exploring a variety of themes including racism, politics, grief, and self-confidence.

The first single to be released from the EP, "Birth Rite," was inspired by the 2020 beating death of George Floyd by white police officers in Minneapolis. Though the song is musically up tempo, the lyrics are painfully honest and self-reflective: "Time to wake up / And open my eyes / To the millions of lives not like mine / When I grew up / Thought I was color blind / But I was just blinded by my birth right."

"What happened to George Floyd awakened me to the fact that systemic racism is very much alive today," Neumark said. "It's not a matter of being woke or politically correct, but simply recognizing that I still have a lot to learn about how people of color are viewed and mistreated, all too often. The path to real change begins with conversation."

Neumark acknowledges that having a rational conversation can be difficult when people on opposing sides of any issue are unwilling to compromise. Such is the subject of the EP's title track.

"The song 'Righteous Indignation' is a commentary on the political tribalism and division that began to surface during Trump's presidency and has continued to proliferate," Neumark said. "It is not about a particular issue, but the massive divide between the Right and the Left; how both sides are so stuck in their own opinions that they refuse to consider any other point of view."

The remaining songs on the EP are: "Yellow Bellied Fear" (about facing personal fears), "Version Of Truth" (dealing with loss), and "Spark," originally performed by The Wild Colonials, and the only cover song on the EP, chosen in remembrance of the loss of a loved one and her connection to The Wild Colonials.

Many fans undoubtedly will remember Neumark for her earlier work, primarily as a solo recording artist, songwriter, and actress. Relocating to Los Angeles after college, the Cincinnati native worked as an actress, landing guest-starring roles on the Lifetime series "Oh, Baby" and the hit CW series "Gilmore Girls," among other projects. It was during this period that Neumark, already an accomplished vocalist, began taking guitar lessons, after convincing a casting director that she could play the instrument well enough for a certain role.

With her newly discovered skill as a guitarist, Neumark began writing songs and performing around LA. Her first album, the independently produced "Dimestore Halo," was released through Hyena Records and initially gained traction in Europe in 2008, leading to two tours as the supporting act for chart topper Beth Hart ("LA Song") in 2009. Neumark later signed with Lonesome Day Records, which released "Dimestore Halo" in the U.S. in 2010. One of the album's tracks, "Uncharted Waters," was included in the soundtrack of the motion picture "Steam," starring Ruby Dee and Ally Sheedy.

Neumark's subsequent musical projects included the EP "No More" (2010) and the album "Giving Trees" (2015). Neumark met Holly Lucille in 2006 and they married in 2008. In addition to being a musician, Lucille is a doctor and media personality, who has been interviewed on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Dr. Oz, The Doctors, Lifetime, and the Discovery Health Channel. In 2007, she was listed in Time magazine's "Alt List" as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential People." In 2012, she launched her own talk show, "Myth-Defying with Dr. Holly" on the Z Living network. She is currently the host of the "Mindful Medicine" podcast produced by RadioMD.

Neumark took a break from recording in 2015, to refocus her efforts in marketing. In 2018, she cofounded a marketing consulting firm called Media & Marketing Minds, of which she remains the chief operating officer.

"I had a painful end to my early career in music," Neumark said. "Once I got some distance from the business side of it all, I finally began to experience joy in making music again. I vowed to keep music as a hobby and never go back into the business again, but then Covid happened. A friend asked if Holly and I would perform at a socially distanced yard party."

"It was so much fun that we said to each other, 'Why don't we start a band?,' and that's how Whiskey Flower was formed," recalled Lucille. It is the most organic band that either of us has ever been part of. We write songs that we believe in, not what record executives are pressuring us to do."

Listen to the new single here:



The New Pornographers Share New Single Pontius Pilates Home Movies Photo
The New Pornographers Share New Single 'Pontius Pilate's Home Movies'
The New Pornographers are debuting their new track “Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies” in anticipation of their forthcoming album Continue as a Guest. The band previously shared the record’s first single, “Really Really Light,” alongside a Christian Cerezo-directed vide. Most recently they debuted the album track “Angelcover.' Plus, tour dates!
BMI Announces Line-Up for 27th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival Photo
BMI Announces Line-Up for 27th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival
Over the years, this highly anticipated festival has become a breeding ground for new talent and one of the most sought-after invites within the Nashville songwriting community. Notable Key West Songwriter Festival alums include Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Swindell, and so many more.
Elton John and Alliance for Lifetime Income Continue Partnership Photo
Elton John and Alliance for Lifetime Income Continue Partnership
Elton John, the number one male recording artist of all time, announced the continuation of his partnership with the Alliance for Lifetime Income to help his fans understand the importance of having protected income in retirement.
The Moss Announce Headline May Tour Dates Photo
The Moss Announce Headline May Tour Dates
The Moss recently wrapped up a nearly sold out western U.S. headline tour, quickly earning a rapturous fanbase with their euphoric live show and the recent release of their Insomnia EP on S-Curve / Hollywood Records. EP title track “Insomnia” has become a breakout single for the band following major support from key Alternative radio outlets.

From This Author - Michael Major


Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Announce Collaborative Album 'Phantasmagoria In Blue'Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Announce Collaborative Album 'Phantasmagoria In Blue'
March 7, 2023

Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo have announced details of a new collaborative album, Phantasmagoria in Blue, set for release on vinyl, CD and digitally. Listen to their delicate and emotive interpretation of Jackson C. Frank’s “Milk & Honey”, taken from his 1965 debut, and watch its accompanying video.
Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'
March 7, 2023

Written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), “World Ain’t Ready” explores the notion that sometimes despite the strong desire of two people to be together, various circumstances and timing may hinder relationships from reaching their full potential. The song follows the previously released “Her.”
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 'Lonely Love Song'St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 'Lonely Love Song'
March 7, 2023

St. Paul & The Broken Bones unveil a new single, “Lonely Love Song.” “Lonely Love Song” follows the record’s first single, “Sea Star,” which debuted last month to critical praise from NPR, Relix and Glide Magazine, with an accompanying video—an homage to the band’s home state of Alabama—directed by Gus Black.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Unveils SCHMIGADOON! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Unveils SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Trailer
March 7, 2023

The second season of Apple’s comedy will include new musical numbers from Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. Watch the video trailer now!
Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'
March 7, 2023

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman’s new song, “Bad Debt,” is out now. “Bad Debt” is the third song unveiled from Baiman’s anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share