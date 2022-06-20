American Thrills Release New Song 'Maybe You Were Right About Me'

Connecticut punks American Thrills, have announced the release of their new single, "Maybe You Were Right About Me", out now across all digital platforms. The track is the another single off of the band's full-length release, set to drop sometime this fall through Wiretap Records.

Founded in 2020, during the pandemic, the band came together to write their debut Self Titled EP - American Thrills. The album was well-received. According to Punk Rock Theory - "This is punk rock from the heartland and kinda what you wish The Gaslight Anthem still sounded like"

The band quickly returned back to the studio with Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die) to record their follow up record Old Things, which features Andy Jackson of Hot Rod Circuit. In the fall of 2021 the band would release a split with Nightmares For A Week / Tired Radio / Neckscars and land a spot on Fest 19.

American Thrills is currently working with Nick Bellmore (Hatebreed / Make Do And Mend) on their debut LP which will be dropping on Wiretap Records (Spanish Love Songs / Mercy Music, Timeshares). The band is also set to perform at FEST 20 in Gainesville, Florida on Oct 28-30.

Stream American Thrills' "Maybe You Were Right About Me" (Official Music Video) here: