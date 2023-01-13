American Authors Announces 'Best Night Of My Life'

Alternative rock band American Authors are back! Nearly a decade since the release of their smash hit "Best Day Of My Life", and after years of growth and maturation, the band is finally ready to share their follow-up: Best Night Of My Life. The album is set to be released on February 10th.

"With Best Night Of My Life, we really wanted to do something that's never been done before. This is the most original idea we've ever had," jokes frontman Zac Barnett.

Best Night Of My Life also features previous single "Blind For Love", which saw American Authors testing their limits with six different versions released last year. The band will be bringing their new album across the country next month on the "Best Night Of My Life Tour", featuring support from Billy Raffoul.

The tour kicks off on February 10th in Fairfield, with dates to follow in Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see here.

Upcoming Tour Dates

1/23-1/28 - Miami, FL @ Rock Boat XXII

2/10 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

2/15 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

2/16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

2/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

2/18 - New York, NY @ Racket

2/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

2/23 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

2/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Café

2/25 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

2/26 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

2/28 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

3/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

3/3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Rocks Lounge

3/4 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (Parish)

3/5 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

3/7 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

3/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

3/9 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

3/11 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

3/12 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos