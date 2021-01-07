America Part Two Premiere New Single 'I Don't Wanna'

America Part Two is a NJ-based trio who utilizes their platform to journalize the experience of being a young adult in America today. Social issues, growing up, political climate & love are just a few topics the band discuss in their music. Today, the band is premiering a new single and video "I Don't Wanna" via FLOOD Magazine. Fans can check it out now below. The single will be released across streaming services tomorrow, and will be featured on the band's forthcoming album Price Of A Nation due out March 12 via Revival Recordings.

The song is from the perspective of a person who does not want to be objectified by someone else, or someone who is being "creeped" on. The band shares, "The harsh beams of a predatory gaze are dehumanizing. 'I Don't Wanna' questions consent, self-worth & a sick culture of abuse. It is the everyday story of someone who simply does not want to sleep with you."

The trio formed in 2017, and is made up of Alex Fabio (vox/guitar), Fred Rainville (vox/bass) & Sam Weingarten (drums) The trio's first single, "Split" launched them into online notoriety with over 17,000 views on the music video in fall 2018. They've supported national acts like The Moms and A Will Away on tour, in addition to their regional headlining schedule. 2019 saw the release of two singles which brought them to new heights in the streaming world after landing three Spotify editorial playlists. Work ethic is what set the band apart during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they found innovative ways to interact with fans including playing the first drive-in show in New Jersey.

At a time when many artists were contemplating their next move, AP2 inked their first record deal with Revival Recordings. Their introductory release with the label came in the form of a two-song thriller entitled "Split 2020" // "Freedom" in fall 2020. Blending the sounds of 90's garage, 60's psychedelic & 2000's emo, these three young songwriters are ready to provide the humanistic soundtrack for a new age. Ultimately, America part two has one mission: to Perpetuate Love and Fight Hate.

Photo Credit: Nicky Fecht-Muller