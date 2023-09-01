Amelia Moore Unveils New Single 'over my ex'

Amelia Moore puts popular wisdom to the test on her bold new single, “over my ex.” Torpedoing notions that a new romance is the best way to recover from heartbreak, she sings, “yeah I know we’re naked/but I’m so depressed/I’m not over my ex” on the infectious, full-throttle chorus.

She wrote the song with producers Alex Schwoebel, Pink Slip and Inverness. Moore gives an impassioned live performance of “over my ex,” backed by a two-piece band, in the accompanying video, shot in the desert of Southern California at twilight.

“‘over my ex’ is the most honest i’ve ever been with myself in my songwriting,” says Amelia Moore. “it’s easy to feel ashamed when you’re not over someone, but i hope my fans feel liberated when we all sing this together.”

In a whirlwind journey she describes as “homeschool to Hollywood,” Moore got her start singing in a Georgia church choir and followed her dreams to Los Angeles at age 18. She has since racked up more than 168 million combined global streams with singles like “crybaby” – hailed as “rooted in the blues, and in the ways a human voice can break and leap” by The New York Times – and “i feel everything,” which Elton John played on his Apple Music show “Rocket Hour.”

Lauded as an Apple Music UP NEXT artist, a Vevo DSCVR artist and a SiriusXM Hits 1 to Watch artist, Moore has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured with artists such as FLETCHER and Lolo Zouaï.

Euphoria hailed her 2022 EP teaching a robot to love as “arguably the strongest debut project any artist could wish to make.” Notion said, “With her mesmerizing vocals, orange-infused alt-aesthetic and a striking fearlessness in her lyrics, Amelia Moore is one you won’t forget.”

Photo Credit: Katia Temkin