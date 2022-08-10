Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amelia Moore Shares 'love me or leave me alone' & 'drugs'

Aug. 10, 2022  

Amelia Moore released teaching a robot to love (additional data), a deluxe edition of her Capitol Records debut EP that includes two new tracks - "love me or leave me alone" and "drugs." Produced by Pink Slip and Inverness, the previously unreleased songs are additional chapters in a compelling story of first love and first loss that lead to the realization that, as Moore says, "love is what separates us from the robots."

Moore, who has amassed over 54 million combined global streams across multiple platforms to date, is the Apple Music Up Next artist for August. The program is Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.

"To be recognized by a platform that some of my favorite artists have been discovered on is a dream come true," says Moore. "I grew up homeschooled and really religious so I was constantly surrounded by people who thought I was dreaming too big... which is why it feels so surreal to be Apple Music's Up Next Artist!!"

"Amelia is a unique talent and true artist in every sense of the word," says Apple Music 1 host Travis Mills. "There's something magical in her isolated upbringing that allows her to have unfiltered and pure creativity and concepts and it's refreshing to see an artist who has made art purely from her perspective. You can hear and feel the bond between her and her collaborators in the songs. Expect to see BIG things in the near future for Amelia Moore."

In her Apple Music Up Next exclusive short film, which is out today, Moore opens up about her move from the conservative town of Lawrenceville, GA to Los Angeles and how she forced herself to create after the entire world shut down due to COVID-19.

"We're forced to be inside, and I could not let myself not be creative," she says. "I started making these vision boards and was planning, planning, and planning. Because I knew everything would happen, and I wanted to be as ready as I could be." In an interview with Apple Music's Mills, Moore discusses growing up in her hometown, meeting Drake, and how she found her community.

Check out the Apple Music film and interview, and listen to the newly expanded edition of Amelia Moore's EP teaching a robot to love (additional data) along with selections from the rest of the artists in the Up Next series.

Listen to the new singles here:




