Amelia Moore Shares New Single 'Moves'

After amassing over five million combined global streams with her first two singles, Amelia Moore returns with her third track, "Moves." Her vocals glide with ease over cool, languid beats as she spins an ultra-relatable tale about making a play for the heart of someone who's still hung up on their ex. The 21-year-old Georgia native wrote the track with Gabriella "Song Mom" Caspi, Pinkslip and Inverness.

﻿Moore is currently touring North America with Capitol Records label mate FLETCHER. After this Saturday's show at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA, they'll embark on the East Coast leg of the sold-out run, which culminates with a two-night-stand at Webster Hall in New York City (March 22 & 23). See below for itinerary.

EARMILK declared, "Amelia Moore is destined for greatness" in this recent feature. "Moves" follows "vinegar," which PAPER praised for having "the most powerful chorus of 2022." PLNKWIFI.com said, "If you enjoyed devouring Amelia Moore's debut single 'sweet and sour,' get ready for seconds!" Accompanied by a string quartet, Moore gives a stunning live performance of "vinegar" in a video.

In a whirlwind journey she describes as "homeschool to Hollywood," Moore got her start singing in the church choir as a child, followed her dreams to Los Angeles at age 18, and soon attracted a massive following on the strength of her bold, vulnerable songwriting.

Ones To Watch said, "the rising star demonstrates a penchant for infectious experimentation, pulling from the worlds of ominous pop, alluring R&B, and mesmerizing electronic textures" and added Moore to their "25 Artists to Watch in 2022" list. In the U.K., her songs have already gotten play on BBC Radio 1 and found spots on the playlists of tastemaker magazines Notion and The Line of Best Fit.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here:

Tour Dates

3/5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

3/13 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

3/14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

3/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

3/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

3/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall