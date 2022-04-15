Amelia Moore Releases New Single 'Crybaby'

True to her social media handle (@icryatwork), Amelia Moore approaches her music with a fierce commitment to total emotional transparency -an irresistible counterpart to her kaleidoscopic alt-pop sound. Both qualities shine on her new single, "crybaby."

Moore's bluesy, fluttering vocals cut to the quick as she addresses an ex - "do u like to make me cry baby / cuz u do it all the time baby / when did god give u control of the rain." Frequent collaborators Pink Slip and Inverness produced the track. Sstream "crybaby," which is from the young singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist's forthcoming EP.

Moore, who recently wrapped up a sold-out North American tour with Capitol Records label mate FLETCHER, amassed over 10 million combined global streams and two million video views with her first three singles: "sweet and sour," "vinegar" and "moves." In less than six months, she's already approaching 70,000 followers on Spotify.

Ones To Watch named Moore as one of "The 25 Artists to Watch in 2022" and she's been the subject of features in Billboard, DORK, Notion, among others. Hailing her as "our newest alt-pop princess," The Honey Pop said, "There couldn't have been a better song than 'sweet and sour' to introduce us to Amelia's wildly unpredictable sound." PAPER praised "vinegar" for having "the most powerful chorus of 2022."

Billboard put "moves" on its list of "10 Cool New Pop Songs" while The Line of Best Fit observed, "['moves'] has an intoxicating energy and joyous playfulness....setting a new gold standard for an artist used to shattering expectations..."

Listen to the new single here: