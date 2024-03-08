Amelia Moore Gets Candid On New Single 'Push Up Bra'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buzzing pop songstress, Amelia Moore has released new music and is set to enchant her fans once again with her latest single, "push up bra." Known for her emotionally vulnerable songwriting, Amelia infuses this mid-tempo pop track with strings and 808s, creating a fun and flirty anthem that explores the liberating feeling of shedding toxic relationships. “push up bra” is the follow-up single to recent release, “that girl”.

“push up bra" is a delightful blend of pop and soothing melodies, capturing the essence of youth in a raw and emotionally honest way. Co-written by Amelia, the song features writing credits from Caroline Pennell (Demi Lovato, Ava Max), Jackson Lee Morgan (Sabrina Carpenter, Machine Gun Kelly) Charles Roberts Nelsen, and Kyle Buckley. The production was led by Inverness (Natalie Jane, Jessie Murph) and Pink Slip (Estef, Phangs, Truitt).

When reflecting on the narrative of the song, Amelia Moore shared her inspiration for the track: "I had the title 'push up bra' in my phone for a while, and it ended up being a really fun and lighthearted way to write about how this relationship made me feel! Sometimes you gotta let the girls breathe, okay?"

The song embodies a playful and carefree spirit, capturing the essence of a newfound freedom. Moore's intentional and witty songwriting takes center stage, as she navigates the emotions of breaking free from a detrimental relationship.

"push up bra" follows the success of Moore's previous single, "that girl," a compelling exploration of insecurity and self-doubt in the age of social media. With "push up bra," Amelia Moore invites listeners to experience the joy and liberation that comes with letting go of toxic relationships.

Amelia Moore's journey from homeschooling to Hollywood has garnered over 168 million global streams, alongside recognition from Apple Music UP NEXT, Vevo DSCVR, and SiriusXM Hits 1 to Watch. Her music has garnered significant attention from publications like PAPER, Alternative Press, and the New York Times. Alternative Press, in particular, is placing its bets on Amelia, stating, "While Amelia Moore may not be a household name yet, she's destined for stardom in the near future."

With mesmerizing vocals, a distinctive aesthetic, and fearless lyrics, Amelia Moore's debut EP, "Teaching a Robot to Love," received acclaim as "arguably the strongest debut project any artist could wish to make." As Moore releases more music, she continues to redefine the landscape of the pop genre.

Photo Credit: @katiatemkin