Ambrosia Parsley Shares 'The Kindness of Strangers' Video

Ambrosia Parsley, formerly of avant-pop band Shivaree, released a new music video this week for her song "The Kindness of Strangers" from her hotly anticipated forthcoming EP (release date TBD). The stop-motion music video was created by http://themarkofnancy.com/

Watch the video below!

"The Kindness of Strangers", produced by soul sister, Holly Miranda, helps to further champion the sentiment that a little kindness goes a long way and can mean the world these days.

Coinciding with the release of the video, Amb. Parsley is raising funds for National non-profit group, NO KID HUNGRY who are on the ground working closely with schools and food banks in hard-hit communities to ensure kids don't miss meals. Coronavirus rapidly shut down schools across the country, and millions of vulnerable children are losing the healthy meals they need. America's kids need us in this time of crisis and every day.





Related Articles View More Music Stories