Amazon Music Announces New City Sessions Performance From The Black Crowes

Amazon Music announced that rock 'n' roll legends, The Black Crowes, will perform a special City Sessions performance.

Broadcasting live on Friday, March 15 from Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, the concert will coincide with the release of Happiness Bastards—The Black Crowes' first album in 15 years. The performance will find the band performing new songs from their 10th studio album, as well as classics that have defined their catalog over the past 40 years.

﻿Fans will be able to tune in to the performance at 9 p.m. ET on March 15 via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. A limited number of tickets are also now available via AXS for fans in New York to purchase.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Happiness Bastards is a blistering record that is both fresh, yet quintessential rock n' roll. To prepare for the livestream, Amazon Music Customers can listen to 1972, The Black Crowes' Amazon Music Original EP. A tribute to the 50th anniversary of some of the best rock-and-roll during its prime, the EP is a collection of six songs from 1972 that were specifically selected through a collaboration between the band and Amazon Music.

ABOUT THE BLACK CROWES

15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards—their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it's arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll.

In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best–gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time.

The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it's finally here - Happiness Bastards is out March 15, 2024.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin