Amanda McCarthy Releases New Single, 'Normal'

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Most people don't exactly plan to drop out of college, become a parent before the age of 21, and move to a new city in the middle of a pandemic, but Amanda McCarthy has always been pretty good at tackling the unexpected head on. With the release of Amanda's newest single, "Normal" expresses her happiness in living an atypical life on her own terms and she hopes to shine light on the often under-represented group of young parents pursuing the music industry.

With poetic lyrics like why gaze at greener grass when you could chase the bluer skies, you can even find the beauty in the rain if you try, "Normal" showcases Amanda's staggering ability to connect with her fans.

"Most people go to college, develop their career, get married and then have children. I dropped out of college, had a kid, developed my career and then got married. Writing 'Normal' was truly a game changer for me. I spent the entirety of my twenties simultaneously loving my life, but also feeling very insecure about my story and its origin. Comparison is the thief of joy, and I was the victim of that adage. But, when I walked into the writing room, my co-writers (Marcus Brown and Sam Ferrara) told me the stories of their lives and how theirs don't look like a "typical" life either. And I just kind of woke up and realized that not everyone has to live the same life. There isn't one single right or wrong way to live. We're all on our own path, doing the best we can in whatever order things come. It entirely changed my outlook on my life, and this song has made me proud to own that journey and tell the story behind it. It's only fitting to release it in honor of my 30th birthday." -Amanda McCarthy

Amanda has previously been compared to legendary artists like Michelle Branch and Kacey Musgraves, paving her own way and making a name for herself within the music industry. Music City Melodies adds, "Amanda never ceases to amaze us with her undeniable talent. Her music is raw, honest and vulnerable, and her new single 'Normal' reflects just that. Her music resonates with listeners, building an irrefutable bond with listeners."

After developing the first ten years of her career in her home base of New England, Amanda McCarthy credits coming face-to-face with Steven Tyler in a local bar, and singing an Aerosmith song for him, as the catalyst that convinced her it was time to move to Nashville. "I knew that if I could get through that, I have the nerve to do almost anything", she recalls.

In a situation where most would have given up and settled for a traditional 9-5, Amanda McCarthy has gone on to make a full-time living out of her music, averaging 300 shows a year (solo and with her full band) on every kind of stage you can imagine - from smokey bar corners and quaint coffee shops, to opening for national headliners (Hunter Hayes, Train, Imagine Dragons, Hall & Oats, REO Speedwagon, OneRepublic, Jason Isbell, Natasha Bedingfield, Pentatonix and more), winning awards with her original music, and playing iconic venues across the country like The Listening Room, Live Oak, 3rd and Lindsley (Nashville), The Bitter End, Mercury Lounge, Piano's (NYC), Hard Rock Cafelocations in Boston and Connecticut, and hundreds more.


Writing songs both for her own artistry and for other artists' projects, Amanda was described by one of her earliest mentors as "a storyteller compelled to speak the truth" and she has held that promise true ever since. Her debut full-length album "Road Trip" was released in 2019 to high acclaim. Additionally, Amanda released four singles since moving to Nashville, including her newest song "Normal" on September 22, 2023.

​For more information, visit www.amandamccarthy.com.



