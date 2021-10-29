Amanda Cooksey Releases Debut Album 'Him'

Country-pop singer/songwriter Amanda Cooksey released her very first concept project "Him" today. The highly-anticipated release chronicles the different stages of a breakup with each song detailing a new phase. Cooksey collaborated with fellow songwriters Michael August, Steve Lester, Austin Nivarel, Jason Saenz, Liz Hengber and Evan Cline to tell the bittersweet story of a relationship ending and the aftermath that everyone can relate to.

"I've been working on this album for the last two years so there are so many emotions that I feel about it finally being out in the world! Although this project is about a breakup I went through, it's much more than that to me. It's an end to a chapter of my life and the start of a growth period of learning who I am and what I want. I hope that people can find themselves within this album, and I hope people know they are not alone no matter what they are going through," said Amanda Cooksey.

Her genre-bending music has earned her consistent success, and her recently released singles "What's His Name?" and "In Denial" have received heavy support from Spotify. Taking inspiration from artists such as Julia Michaels and Walker Hayes, Cooksey's intelligent songwriting and blend of country and pop brings a lively energy to all her songs which make hearing her music an exciting experience.

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Amanda Cooksey took piano lessons and loved to sing at an early age. She discovered Ron Feldman, a vocal and piano instructor, whose guidance landed Amanda on NSAI's Ones To Watch list in 2013. During this time, Amanda participated in pagents, spawning her passion for philanthropy, leading her to involvement with the Make A Wish Foundation, Ovarian Cancer Alliance and Tunes for Tots.

Listen to the new album here: