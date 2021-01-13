Altin Gün Share New Single 'Yüce Dağ Başında'

Amsterdam's Altin Gün release their vibrant new single "Yüce Dağ Başında" today. The flirtatious dance track features lead vocals by frontwoman Merve Dasdemir and showcases the new synth-driven Europop direction the band explores on its forthcoming new record Yol, due out February 26 on ATO Records. Today the band shares "Yüce Dağ Başında" alongside its colorful video:

Yol is the full-length follow-up to 2019's Grammy-nominated LP Gece. The new album also features the previously released single "Ordunun Dereleri," of which MTV raved, "The band has made waves for its athletic, psych- and funk-inspired romps through music of the past, and on the ice-cold 'Ordunun Dereleri,' they've never sounded cooler." Yol is available for pre-order now!

Altin Gün has won worldwide acclaim from outlets including The Guardian, MOJO, The New Yorker, and NPR Music, who praised the way the music's "different worlds meet and form a refreshing danceable sound." The band followed a 2019 tour opening for Tame Impala with a run of sold-out headlining dates in the US and festival plays at Outside Lands, Pickathon, and Desert Daze. Their incredible KEXP session has been viewed on YouTube almost 2 million times. Altin Gün were scheduled for 2020 appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo, both of which have been moved to 2021.