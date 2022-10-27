Altin Gün Return With New Single 'Leylim Ley'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated Turkish psych-folk innovators Altin Gün have shared their stunning new single, "Leylim Ley," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

A classic song of lost love and exile, "Leylim Ley" features music composed by renowned Turkish musician, author, poet, and politician Zülfü Livaneli and lyrics written by the late Turkish novelist, short-story writer, poet, and journalist Sabahattin Ali (1907-1948).

While his life was cut brutally short, Ali occupies a very important spot in Turkey's modern literature, his limited body of work frequently reimagined through music, theater, and more. Taken from Ali's 1937 short story, "Ses," "Leylim Ley" was joined by music composed by Livaneli in 1975 and has since been embraced as one of the most well-known and beloved songs among Turkish people everywhere.

This dazzling new reinvention of "Leylim Ley" - energized by all the power and urgency of Altin Gün's famously propulsive live performances - heralds the arrival of the band's eagerly awaited new album, due via ATO Records in 2023.

Hailing from Amsterdam but coming from various backgrounds (Turkish, Indonesian, Dutch), Altin Gün have captured the world's imagination with their indelible fusion of psychedelic rock, deep funk, synthpop, cosmic reggae, and more with the rich and incredibly diverse traditions of Anatolian and Turkish folk music.

The band emerged in 2017 and quickly earned a prestigious GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best World Album" with their 2019 sophomore LP, Gece, a triumph they followed with 2021's critically acclaimed Yol.

Known for their dizzyingly hypnotic live performances, Altin Gün has spent much of this past year lighting up stages around the world, including sold out headline tours in North America, Europe, and the UK, along with show-stopping sets at such top international festivals as Indio, CA's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Netherlands' Best Kept Secret, and Barcelona, Spain's Primavera Sound, to name but a few.

Upcoming dates include an eagerly awaited performance at Reykjavik, Iceland's Iceland Airwaves (November 4), followed by headline shows in Germany and Austria, as well as three historic collaborations with the Netherlands' world famous Metropole Orkest, set for shows in Arnhem (December 6), Amsterdam (December 7), and Heerlen, NL (December 16). A wide ranging EU/UK headline run follows in March 2023, with North American tour dates to be announced soon.