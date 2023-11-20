Alternative Virtual Trio Empire Fall Releases 'Abundant Lawless Maelstrom (Muscled Up)' Deluxe EP

Catch them talking about the new single “Losing It” on The Travis Mills Show in the coming weeks.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Alternative Virtual Trio Empire Fall Releases 'Abundant Lawless Maelstrom (Muscled Up)' Deluxe EP

Virtual trio Empire Fall has released their deluxe EP, Abundant Lawless Maelstrom (Muscled Up), featuring five new tracks. [Stream via all digital platforms]. Catch them talking about the new single “Losing It” on The Travis Mills Show in the coming weeks.

In discussing “Losing It,” Mads (drums/production) said, “We wanted a song with some super primal 808s and samples in the verse that evolved into a giant pop hook dressed in early 2000s alt rock clothing, pretty much.” Speaking on the lyrics, Mads shared, “Bandit has a pretty heavy family history, and always talks about his fear of losing his mind. These might be my favorite lyrics of his, maybe because I relate to them a lot. I think we can all relate to those moments where it feels like our sanity is slipping away.”

Frontman Bandit (vocals/production) added, “That's one of the reasons I keep such a strict life regimen. I feel like I'm always an inch away from going completely crazy, so I keep my life as balanced as I can to avoid it. I wanted to exercise these demons with ‘Losing It.'”

The Abundant Lawless Maelstrom (Muscled Up) Deluxe EP includes five new tracks following their recent EP, Abundant Lawless Maelstrom which was released on August 3, 2023.

The trio's fresh, genre-bending sound is reminiscent of Linkin Park's metal/pop blend bridging the rage of Bring Me The Horizon with Illenium's ability to fuse electro and rock sounds and Dorian Electra's experimental production.

When Empire Fall sat down to write a couple of songs for what was gonna be the deluxe edition, they couldn't stop writing. “Bandit is always going through something... Which is good for us I guess!” says Vera (Guitars/Production). “The end result is pretty much a double EP, with 5 new brand new songs added to the original 5." 

“We wanted to get even more real with the lyrics, more refined with our sonics. We're figuring out who we are as artists more and more” says lead singer Bandit. “This makes us bolder. We love so many types of music and couldn't care less about genres and gatekeeping. Anything that limits our creativity has no place in the studio.”

The result of Abundant Lawless Maelstrom (Muscled Up) is a unique blend of visceral lyrics, huge melodies, down-tuned guitars, crushing drums, and underground production techniques with the occasional death growl.

In discussing the name of the EP, Bandit is kind of a workout fiend. “It helps me stay sane,” he said. “Muscle-ups are the ultimate strength test and since this ‘double EP' is basically a bulked up, lean, mean expansion of the original EP, I thought it sounded appropriate to call it that. And original, too.”

Empire Fall is an all-manga/anime band from the mega-city of Elderise. Fully embracing the path blazed by earthly icons such as Gorillaz, the band members, Bandit (vocals, programming), Vera (guitars, keyboards, programming) and Mads (Drums, programming) are all in their early 20s. Their sound is bold - an explosive mix of Hyperpop, Metal, and Electronic music.

The megacity of Elderise is an overdeveloped, overpopulated, over-exploited cluster of giant buildings. The richer you are the higher you live. At the very bottom of it all are The Slums. That's where the members of Empire Fall, Bandit, Vera, and Mads, met.

The Slums are awakening. It's only the beginning.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Zach Bryan Wins 4 Billboard Music Awards Photo
Zach Bryan Wins 4 Billboard Music Awards

Last night, singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan took home 4 honors at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. He received “Top New Artist” and “Top Rock Artist” in addition to garnering “Top Rock Song” for “Something in the Orange” and “Top Rock Album” for American Heartbreak.

2
Gonza and Sanchz Release Their New Single 787 Photo
Gonza and Sanchz Release Their New Single '787'

Puerto Rico's rising star Gonza, in collaboration with the talented Sanchz, has released their new single '787' under the AP Global Music label.

3
Boston Rock Legends Nervous Eaters Release New Single and Video Talkk Photo
Boston Rock Legends Nervous Eaters Release New Single and Video 'Talkk'

Boston rock legends Nervous Eaters have released a new single and video titled 'Talkk.'

4
Shane Morris and Frore Release New Album OCHRE Photo
Shane Morris and Frore Release New Album 'OCHRE'

Inspired by nature, patterns, and systems, Shane Morris and Frore shape ethereal realms, polyrhythmic grooves, and tribal soundscapes. The collaboration has now resulted in Ochre, with old meeting new, percussion joining synths; the album was released worldwide on Spotted Peccary Music. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
HARMONY