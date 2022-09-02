Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alternative Songwriter Portair Announces Tour Dates With SYML

Alternative Songwriter Portair Announces Tour Dates With SYML

Tickets are on-sale now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist Portair is excited to announce he will be joining SYML for two special shows in Salt Lake City and Denver this month. Tickets are on-sale now.

To celebrate, he shares his folky introspective new single, "Learning How To Die." Portair explains the origin of the track, "this song was inspired when a book I was reading quoted the Philosopher Montaigne 'All good philosophers are learning how to die'. I thought this was a really provoking thought. We're all dying from the second we're born, so how do I best live my life and in turn 'learn how to die'."

The new track follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok. The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives. As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS, but those were merely experimentations.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates With SYML

9/16 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

9/17 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO




From This Author - Michael Major


The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EPThe Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP
September 2, 2022

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich’s late grandmother who passed the same year.
Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'
September 2, 2022

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, has announced his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson’s first track, “Won’t Take Long,” is available now across streaming platforms.
Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'
September 2, 2022

Jonas Blue and Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.” Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe.
Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'
September 2, 2022

Rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) drops Face of The What, a scorching new mixtape boasting banging beats and hi-voltage raps. Listen via Defiant / Warner Records. With features from PGF Nuk, Bandmanrill, and SleazyWorld Go, it’s a self-contained reminder of why Sha EK is an emerging force in New York hip-hop.
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'
September 2, 2022

The acclaimed rock outfit haveunleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track “Bie Biyelegee.” In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” Watch the new music video now!