Alternative Songwriter Portair Announces Tour Dates With SYML

Australian-born and Los Angeles-based artist Portair is excited to announce he will be joining SYML for two special shows in Salt Lake City and Denver this month. Tickets are on-sale now.

To celebrate, he shares his folky introspective new single, "Learning How To Die." Portair explains the origin of the track, "this song was inspired when a book I was reading quoted the Philosopher Montaigne 'All good philosophers are learning how to die'. I thought this was a really provoking thought. We're all dying from the second we're born, so how do I best live my life and in turn 'learn how to die'."

The new track follows his viral single "Gloaming Hour," which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok. The alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist, and producer released his EP, The Light That Breaks, earlier this year which followed his 2021 debut EP, The Light That Gives. As a songwriter and a producer, his songs and scores have appeared on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, and CBS, but those were merely experimentations.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates With SYML

9/16 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

9/17 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO