Alt-indie Pop Artist RIZ LA VIE Announces Debut LP 'Haven'

His highly anticipated debut album Haven is due out February 9.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Los Angeles-based alt-pop musician RIZ LA VIE announces his highly anticipated debut album Haven due out February 9 available for pre-order now including a limited run on vinyl. Alongside the announcement, LA VIE shares track "FYP," a rock-influenced love letter to New York City, out everywhere now.

Plus, RIZ LA VIE will hit the road across North America this spring on The World Could Be A Haven Tour beginning in Phoenix, AZ on February 9 with support from Johan Lenox and Ayleen Valentine. Tickets are on sale now.

With Haven, his forthcoming debut studio album, RIZ LA VIE expands on the vibrant sonic world he's built with previous releases, but this time, shares more of himself with his fans. Experimenting with new production elements and blending genres, LA VIE pushes boundaries like never before, culminating in his most realized, ambitious work to date. Over 15 tracks, LA VIE embarks on a search for a sense of safety and security, both internally and externally-within himself, in his relationships, community, environment, and in the world at large.

"The album," explains LA VIE, "reflects my journey facing the struggles of trying to find a home in a city like New York, during a recession and eventually having to move to another city like Los Angeles. It showcases the ups and downs of forming new connections, and the impact of losing some friends temporarily and some permanently, both for the better and for the worse."

﻿In perpetual pursuit of hope and optimism, the project chronicles LA VIE's courage in the face of adversity as he ultimately discovers his own strength and confidence. LA VIE continues, "The album also expresses my determination to not fall victim to fear-mongering, and trying to find light and positivity in difficult times."

Collaborators on the forthcoming album include Vic Wainstein (Tyler the Creator, Mac Miller), Daniel Hartzog (Tom the Mailman, ericdoa), Lucy Blomkamp (6LACK, Mallrat) and Johan Lenox (BROCKHAMPTON, Metro Boomin, Shawn Mendes). It was mixed by KES (Ed Sheeran, Jacob Banks) and mastered by Mike Bozzi (Kendrick Lamar, Steve Lacy).

Speaking to the album title, LA VIE explains, "It evokes imagery of a safe place for boats and ships, representing the artist's journey as a metaphor for their own life journey, much like a ship navigating through storms and troubled waters to find a safe haven. The album is a reflection of the journey the artist had to go through to find that inner and outer peace and stability, and it comes across as an album that is relatable, reflective and empowering."

"FYP," out today, offers LA VIE the space to express the discomfort and fear that accompany a cross-country move, and the aftermath of leaving home to land in a new environment, surrounded by new people while the place he once called home remains. LA VIE says the track, "is a representation of my love affair with New York City, even while living in Los Angeles. It reflects my feelings of longing, FOMO, and passion as I see my beloved city moving on without me, such as through concerts and billboards, while LA tries to capture my attention. It's a story of my longing for my true home and my deep emotional connection to it."

RIZ LA VIE will set out on a lengthy tour across North America this spring with support from Johan Lenox and Ayleen Valentine starting next week in Phoenix, AZ on February 9. Tickets to The World Could Be A Haven Tour are on sale now.

LA VIE's 2018 hit "Napkins," has become a fan favorite, with over 38M+ streams on Spotify to date, and like the artist himself, shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to a 30-date tour in 2021, LA VIE performed at festivals like Governor's Ball and Lollapalooza. The artist has consistently turned heads of several leading tastemakers in recent years, including Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, Ones to Watch, and more.

Billboard wrote on his genre-defying sound, "He successfully blends elements of hip-hop, electronic and soul and delivers each lyric with incredible energy." Now, with over 540K Spotify monthly listeners, LA VIE is ready to invite listeners into the ethereal oasis of Haven.

"FYP," out everywhere now, sees LA VIE long for the place he once called home as he begins to plant new roots, far from everything and everyone he once knew. RIZ LA VIE's dynamic debut LP Haven is due out February 9 and is available for pre-order now, including a limited run on vinyl. Catch LA VIE live on The World Could Be A Haven Tour across North America this spring with tickets on sale now.

Listen to the new single here:

RIZ LA VIE Tour Dates

Feb. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge*

Feb. 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage*

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage*

Feb. 17 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*

Feb. 18 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club*

Feb. 21 - Montreal, QBC - Newspeak*

Feb. 22 - Toronto, ONT - The Drake Hotel*

Feb. 25 - Boston, MA - Sonia Live Music Venue^

Feb. 26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom^

Mar. 1 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom^

Mar. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia^

Mar. 3 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage^

Mar. 5 - Ann Arbor, MI - Bling Pig^

Mar. 6 - Columbus, OH - The Basement^

Mar. 7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean^

Mar. 10 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall^

Mar. 13 - Portland, OR - Holocene^

Mar. 14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza^

Mar. 17 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall^

Mar. 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst^

Mar. 21 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at the House of Blues^

Mar. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre^

* w/ Ayleen Valentine

^ w/ Johan Lenox



