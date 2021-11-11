Alt-Shoegaze Band Celia's Dream Harness The Sonic Aesthetic Of The '90s In This Heart-Pounding Ode To Intimacy

Pulsing with vibrancy and gritty instrumentation - not to mention, coupled with a sense of melancholy to deliver a sonically nostalgic experience - Canadian alt-shoegazers Celia's Dream comes out swinging with their debut single, "You" - available now.

"You" is an atypical love song with a minimalist lyrical approach that expresses the complexities of true romance in a way only Saskatchewan-based breakthrough band Celia's Dream can.

"Known like the ocean,

You, you,

Breathing like we've come undone,

You, you"

Reverb-soaked guitars and thunderous drums represent the tumultuous nature of relationships, while the message is communicated like poetry written amongst long-lost lovers. From there, the track's softer vocal range melds seamlessly with robust guitar work to form a musical juxtaposition seldomly heard, and the infectious energy is manifested through the versatility of the band's sound and high-quality production values.

The band's utilization of glide guitar techniques allowed for a unique synergy with evocative harmonies of the past and present, and the finished piece is a nod to the heavier love songs of bands like My Bloody Valentine, who inspire the track's final line.

"You" came together over a year and a half ago, and was initially designated "The Summer Song" due to its uptempo qualities. Part of the delay in releasing "You" was due to the fact that the majority of the band's equipment was stolen but, hurdles aside: with its musical synchronicity in seemingly opposed concepts of heavy instrumentation along with emotionally charged vocals fitting naturally, the song sets the tone ahead for Celia's Dream and their forthcoming full-length.

Celia's Dream is the vision of enigmatic frontman Justice Ausum, formerly of Sunny Day Encore. Accompanying him is bassist Cullen Angus and co-collaborator Chris Dimas, who helped define the sound of Celia's Dream. Hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan, the band wears their influences proudly - ranging from stage legends like The Cure and Sonic Youth to Nirvana. Ausum's love of the 90's alternative rock scene continues to inform the lens with which he views music, while adding his signature style to conjure something fresh and exciting.

The splashy debut single from Celia's Dream, "You," is now available on all digital platforms.