Alt-Rocker Demi Ramos Drops Indie Banger 'Just A Phase' (ft. GARZI)

Pop-rock artist, Actor, Elite model, popular podcast host, and all-around shero Demi Ramos has already dropped the song of the summer with the infectious indie banger "Just a Phase."

With the swirling verve of vintage Blondie, the precisely 3-minute track has a delicious vibey groove with hints of recent breakthroughs by Wet Leg, Snail Mail, and spill tab while also exhibiting a subconscious reverence for the 90s with flourishes of early Interpol and Purple-era Stone Temple Pilots as touchpoints reflecting early aughts trailblazers like Tegan & Sara and Metric.

Phase features GARZI, a rising Alternative/Emo star who's collaborated with Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens, Travis Barker, Point North, and FEVER 333 while also touring with SWS, Don Broco, and Zero 9:36. Their voices blend seamlessly like a warm ocean breeze washing over the Andes.

I have never felt this before

California's taking a toll

Summer days are making me bored

It's just a phase

It's just a phase

"The tune was made in an hour during a spontaneous jam in LA and the sounds were inspired by the 2000s. I remember listening to a lot of Blink 182, Weezer, Bloc Party and Yeah Yeah Yeahs during that trip," recalls Ramos.

A Puerto Rican New York City native, Ramos started her first rock band at the age of eleven, followed by studying opera at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (on the Upper West Side), one of the most prestigious performing arts high schools in the U.S. In the years since, she's become a tour de force in NYC's underground scene, going from performing sold-out DIY and basement shows to filling rooms at Berlin, Mercury Lounge, SOB's, Webster Hall, and Brooklyn Bazaar.

For the "Just a Phase" music video, Demi enlisted Emmy-Award winning actress Victoria Konefal, whom she met while attending LaGuardia High. Konefal won the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" in 2021 for her role as "Ciara Brady" on Days of Our Lives.

Similar to the moment-in-time vibe of the song, the official video, Konefal's directorial debut, is like an always-on watchful eye, recorded and shot on a small Kodak vlog camera showing a week-long flurry of fun, partying in and around the City of Angels. A defacto treatise to the ephemeral nature of Hollywood, the engaging, hyper-cut footage includes a litany of LA hot spots including The Echo nightclub in Echo Park, Power House Bar in Hollywood, Shake Shack downtown and Colette Miller's 'Angel Wings' mural in the Arts District.

In addition to fueling the indie music scene with the eternal sheen of her hook-driven canon, as evidenced on propulsive earworms "Dear Ramona," Killer 4U," and "Rock n Roll," Ramos is well-regarded for her personable, conversational interview style on Popdust's premier podcasts, "It's Real with Jordan and Demi" and "The Demi Ramos Show," where she's interviewed a long list of celebs and tastemakers including Stephen Sanchez, GAYLE, Sueco, Joss Stone, Art Alexakis of Everclear, Guy Fieri, Surf Curse, Dylan Fraser, GG Magree, and Royal & the Serpent.

Presently signed with Elite Model Management, Ramos is an in-demand presence on both coasts, frequently on location for Popdust and fashion brands hosting events during the Grammys, Super Bowl and New York Fashion Week (NYFW).