Alt Rocker Chris Jehnert Drops 'I Love You To Death'

Chris Jehnert has done it all as a performer, including acting for national TV channels, performing alongside Broadway stars, and touring the world as part of a boy band, but his rise into the alt-rock scene should not be overlooked. Today, Chris Jehnert drops "I Love You To Death", a stadium rock earworm that is as dark and morbid as it is catchy. "I Love You to Death" is about having an unhealthy obsession with someone and believing it's love.

On the record, Jehnert says, "The song speaks in equating loving someone so much to the point of your demise. In this particular song, I wrote it from the viewpoint of a couple of the fans I've met. Some of which have expressed certain things to me verbally, through letters, or through gifts that influenced the lyrics. I tried to put myself in the mindset of having such an obsession with someone that I would literally die for them, even if they have no idea of how I feel and completely don't reciprocate the feeling. Or in some instances, are a complete stranger." Toxic fandom is an issue not nearly discussed enough in the music industry, and "I Love You To Death" perfectly tackles that issue.

From an early age, Chris Jehnert has been singing, dancing, and acting. Born and raised in Baltimore with a vocal performance degree from CCBC Essex, Jehnert started his career performing in eight productions at Disney World, alongside world-class actors like Jennifer Hudson and Kristin Chenoweth. After leaving the parks Chris began working regionally in the musical theatre realm, touring with the Concert Anniversary Tour of "Hairspray" before settling in New York City. Chris is a member of "Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute" and has traveled around the world performing in their concerts alongside Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Jeff Timmons, Aaron Carter and many more!

He also is heavily involved in film and TV, with his most recent film premiering on Lifetime TV Network in 2021, and many other features can be seen across streaming platforms. He starred as the lead role in the Streamy-nominated series "Disposable Teens". Now Chris is hitting the studio/stage with what he always intended, his original music. He has many exciting live performances ahead of him, including Delaware Pride in October, 2021.

