Alt R&B Pop Singer/Songwriter Roman Rouge Releases BLOOD ON THE SCENE

Alt R&B pop singer/songwriter Roman Rouge has released his debut EP entitled "Blood On the Scene". The six track EP features a mix of specific situations and symbolism including fighting one's own personal demons, surviving toxic relationships and guilt of mistakes in the past.

Rouge's music has garnered extensive Spotify playlisting, landing spots on Fresh Finds, New Music Friday India, Fresh Finds Index, New Pop Revolution and Chilled Pop Hits to name a few. The Texas native has also been featured on Live Nation's Ones to Watch, Wonderland, LADYGUNN, as well as on Earmilk.

Roman Rouge is a R&B pop singer/songwriter from El Paso, Texas. Born with music running through his veins, the musician was exposed to the industry from a young age and never looked back. Despite various struggles which he faced throughout his childhood, including his single mother trying to make ends meet, Roman took every obstacle in his stride, ultimately building his character and making him who he is today. Through every failure came strength and eventually the hardships paid off.

The passionate and driven artist now not afraid of anything that may come his way, is ready for the next step of his journey. Inspired by personal events and poignant moments in life, the singer confides, "The message in my music overall is always relatable, something you've been through can and always affect the decisions you make in the future. My songs are linked to each other, I like to convey a story and be as honest and forthcoming as I can".

Influenced by the likes of Majid Jordan and The Weeknd, Roman is following a similar path to creating music bursting with personality, whilst encouraging others to be their most authentic selves. Roman reveals, "The main theme of my music is to be aware of why you are who you are, and how you can let your past experiences define you, learn from your mistakes, move on and be better". Roman continues to deliver audiences with his unique and fresh combination of moody and sweet tones, emphasizing the contrast between light and dark.

