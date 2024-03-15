Alt R&B Duo FARR Releases 'In Need Of A Friend'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alt R&B duo FARR are back with their newest single, “In Need Of A Friend,” out now via Easier Said. The track contrasts themes of longing and desire with lively, dynamic production and smooth vocals. Laden with whistling, it taps into a boisterous and bold groove. “In Need Of A Friend” is the latest offering from the duo's forthcoming EP, Blink Twice If You're Okay, out May 10.

“In Need Of A Friend” is FARR's second release off their upcoming EP, following January's “Doom Gloom.” While the latter features a more sparse, moody sound, both tracks highlight the duo's signature genre-bending production and silky vocals. Consisting of LA-based vocalist Roméo and Grammy Nominated London-based producer Linden Jay, FARR blend soulful R&B with alternative and electronic sensibilities to produce a wholly unique blend.

As individuals, they've each had huge success, with Linden Jay nominated for GRAMMYS for his work with Doja Cat, as well as collaborating with artists including J Cole, Joji, Kelis, Stormzy, Sampha, Chlöe, Tom Misch and many more, while Roméo is an in demand vocalist and producer who has worked with Joey Bada$$, Erick The Architect, Diane Warren, and Dan Wilson, among others.

Blink Twice If You're Okay is FARR's first project since their 2020 debut album, Weightless, which, alongside their various collaborations including “Let it Go” with Erick the Architect and their insanely smooth cover of “Bulletproof,” have racked up over 80M streams on Spotify alone.

“Blink Twice If You're Okay is the culmination of years of work and our evolution as artists,” says FARR. “Between the two of us we've gone through love, loss, and heartbreak. The songs tell that story, questioning the ebbs and flows of life—from the most exciting parts to the things that put a pit in your stomach. This is our proudest work yet, and we're so excited to share it with everyone.”

Last month, the duo played a string of shows across the UK on tour with grentperez. Now, they're gearing up for their US tour with Erick the Architect, which kicks off on April 17 in Seattle and makes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland.

Blink Twice If You're Okay Tracklisting:

Answers In Need Of A Friend Make It To Summer Doom Gloom Restless Child

FARR Tour Dates:

w/ Erick the Architect

Apr 17 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Apr 18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Apr 22 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - The Complex

Apr 24 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Apr 25 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Apr 26 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

May 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue TBA

May 3 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

May 4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst