Alt R&B duo FARR release “Doom Gloom,” out today via Easier Said. Detailing the tumultuous nature of a relationship, “Doom Gloom” constructs a world consisting of soaring harmonies and a moody guitar riff juxtaposed by intentionally buzzy and sparse production. This is the first single from a forthcoming EP due this Spring.

The transatlantic duo FARR consists of LA-based vocalist Roméo and Grammy Nominated London-based producer Linden Jay, who together blend soulful R&B with alternative and electronic sensibilities to produce a wholly unique blend. As individuals, they've each had huge success, with Linden Jay nominated for a GRAMMY for his work with Doja Cat, as well as collaborating with artists including Joji, Kelis, Stormzy, Sampha, J Cole, Chlöe, Tom Misch and many more, while Roméo is an in demand vocalist and vocal arranger who has worked with Joey Bada$$, Diane Warren, and Dan Wilson, among others.

“Doom Gloom” is the first release since FARR's 2020 debut album Weightless, which, alongside their various collaborations including “Let it Go” with Erick the Architect and their insanely smooth cover of “Bulletproof,” have racked up over 80M streams on Spotify alone.

The song comes as the transatlantic duo gears up for a string of U.K. tour dates opening for Grentperez, kicking off February 10 in London.

FARR Tour Dates:

w/ Grentperez

Feb 10 London 02 Islington Academy

Feb 12 Glasgow King Tut's

Feb 13 Dublin Academy

Feb 14 Manchester Gorilla

Feb 18 London 02 Islington Academy