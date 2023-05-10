Alt-Pop Artist Trevor Phelps To Release Track 'All My Life' This Month

Woven with indie melodies, Phelps' smooth and relaxed vocals paint a picture of self-discovery.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Alt-pop artist Trevor Phelps continues to make waves in the industry with his latest track "All My Life," set for release alongside its vibrant music video on May 19th. Woven with indie melodies, Phelps' smooth and relaxed vocals paint a picture of self-discovery. Layered harmonies, pop guitar, and a punchy bass pepper the track. Smart and succinct lyrics reflect a universal message - "...ng to be the person you've always wanted to be before you die." Influence from the likes of=-raries Harry Styles, Dominic Fike, Jeremy Zucker, and Role Model is evident. The video, directed and shot by Brooklyn Cruz, follows Phelps walking and cycling around a small town, cinematic pops of color invoking the upbeat nature of the track.

Based in Arkansas, Phelps has been involved with music for as long as he can remember. He began to pursue his passion professionally around the age of 16, creating and producing beats for local rappers. His love for garage rock and indie/alternative music overtook this talent, pushing him to explore songwriting firsthand with a solo debut in 2019. Since then, he has released numerous singles and albums to wide acclaim, even gaining 24k listeners on fan favorite track "Part Ways." His work has been featured in Existential Magazine, Sinusoidal Music, and WEAREYMX among others.

"All My Life" captures the true heart in Phelps' music, written and composed entirely by himself within a week. "I had a guitar loop that I really liked, I laid down a bassline, then added the drums," he shared. "I wrote the verses first while constructing the beat, I kept hearing this nice melody and I went with it. The hook was a little tricky but it came quickly." The result is the perfect anthem for growing up, an ode to, "trying to be a better person everyday."



RELATED STORIES - Music

Tara Macri Releases Waking Up In California Alias One Remixes Photo
Tara Macri Releases 'Waking Up In California' Alias One Remixes

Made dancefloor ready by up-and-coming house and electronic producer Alias One, “Waking Up In California (Alias One Remix)” and Waking Up In California (Alias One Extended Club Mix)” amp up the breezy, sun-soaked pop perfection of the original track to capture the carefree energy of a warm night on an island getaway.

WINDSER Releases Acoustic EP Panoramic Sessions Photo
WINDSER Releases Acoustic EP 'Panoramic Sessions'

Indie dynamo Windser (neé Jordan Topf) has just released his Panoramic Sessions EP, an acoustic version of his EP. The Panoramic Sessions EP was recorded in Northern California’s Panoramic House Studios. Located in Stinson Beach, The Panoramic House is a landmark built in the 1960s by a local school teacher, Ron Crandall, and his family.

Akira Galaxy Shares Ethereal Teardrop Single Photo
Akira Galaxy Shares Ethereal 'Teardrop' Single

Directors Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) masterfully experiment with light, using glitter and shadow with captivating effect to make the landscape of Paris nebulous and hazy and Akira moves through the once familiar streets. Watch the new music video now!

Feeble Little Horse Share New Single Pocket Photo
Feeble Little Horse Share New Single 'Pocket'

Pittsburgh quartet feeble little horse release “Pocket,” the wild and wonderfully mystifying new single from their anticipated upcoming album, Girl with Fish. feeble little horse is Lydia Slocum, Sebastian Kinsler, Jake Kelley and Ryan Walchonski. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!


More Hot Stories For You

AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'
NOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La NenaNOVALIMA Announces New Single “El Tiempo” Featuring Dom La Nena
Chicago's Sarantos Creates Tribute To Moms Everywhere With 'Baba Mama' TuneChicago's Sarantos Creates Tribute To Moms Everywhere With 'Baba Mama' Tune
Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1Elektragaaz Releases First Installment of New EP Series YOUR OWN PRIVATE CINEMA, PART 1

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO