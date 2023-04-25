Alt-Pop Artist Jxckson Explores 'THE DEEP END' In New Experimental EP

Austin-based alternative pop artist Jxckson is uncovering new sonic ground in his upcoming May 25, 2023, EP release, 'THE DEEP END'. Produced by indie hit-maker Boy Sim (Bentley Robles, ZEE MACHINE, Slayyyter, moistbreezy and Party Nails), the new EP features smash singles 'DROWNING', 'SIREN', and 'RADIO SILENCE', which have already amassed over 10,000 streams.

In early 2022, Jxckson was at a crossroads with his current sound and songwriting, which found him seeking out new ways to delve deeper into creating more meaningful message-driven work. After writing and listening back to the EP single 'DROWNING' he quickly discovered the direction he wanted to move in. Drawing inspiration from RAYE, Audrey Nuna, Roet and Lolo Zouai (among many others), Jxckson creates a world of subtle precision over beds of synth, percussion, electric guitar and bass.

"I wrote most of the EP during the Summer of 2022 after feeling like I wasn't writing anything of substance at the time," says Jxckson. "I found myself wanting to get out of the shallow end and start moving toward the deep end, both lyrically and metaphorically."

The EP begins with 'THE DEEP END [Intro]', an intimate invitation into the creative process, shedding light on what to expect from the forthcoming tracks. 'INTO THE LIGHT' cascades in next to deliver a dark, burlesque-inspired overlay, pulling the listener in with sinister string synths and sharp lyrics. 'DROWNING' hits next, written about the waves of emotions resulting from the aftermath of a turbulent relationship, followed by 'BENEATH THE SURFACE', keeping the listener underwater as Jxckson explores the numbness one can feel while drowning in depression.

The dance-floor darling of the album 'SIREN', written about doing anything to grab a love interest's attention, comes in next; followed by the powerful and beautifully melodic 'RADIO SILENCE', which takes the listener to the calm at the end of the storm.

Two visually stunning and electric music videos accompany the EP release, directed by Trent Owens. The 'SIREN' and 'DROWNING' videos showcase Jxckson's unique style, featuring a blend of experimental pop and burlesque-inspired visuals. Burlesque will continue to serve as a backdrop for this current era of Jxckson, having been inspired initially by the empowering art form through the work of Robin Antin.

At the height of the summer, Jxckson is set to release two new cover songs produced by the multi-talented musician GESS, and he is also currently preparing a burlesque-inspired showcase for 'THE DEEP END' this fall. 'THE DEEP END' will be available on all streaming platforms on May 25, 2023. Follow Jxckson on Spotify to stay up-to-date on the latest releases.

About Jxckson:

Jxckson is an Austin-based alt-pop artist whose music seamlessly blends different genres to create a fresh and modern sound that still pays homage to the classic earworms of the past. The 'x' in Jxckson symbolizes a variable, representing Jxckson's versatility as a pop artist who fearlessly plays with different styles.

Influenced by the captivating art form of burlesque, Jxckson infuses each performance with grace and sensuality, creating a mesmerizing and unforgettable experience. With a delivery that includes a sly smirk and fluid, flirtatious movements, Jxckson adds an extra layer of attitude and swagger to every track.

Jxckson's music and performances are a celebration of individuality and self-expression, challenging traditions. Through his art, he seeks to empower others to embrace their unique selves. With his fusion of different styles and influences, Jxckson is a rising star in the music industry and an artist to watch.