Alok Releases Exciting New Single 'Ready Set Go' for MOBA Game 'Honor of Kings'

Brazilian superstar producer and CONTROVERSIA label head Alok is throwing his imprint's 9th volume of an already iconic compilation series featuring 6 brand new tracks from various Brazilian and international talent, among which is Alok's very special new single - "Ready Set Go."

He teamed up with Tencent's game developing studios - Level Infinite and TiMi Studio Group, to release this new track especially for the game "Honor of Kings," one of the world's most played Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, gathering daily more than 100 million users around the world.

Alok brought his signature bass-forward "future tech" style to Hans Zimmer's original melody and incorporated vocals to add a sense of mystery and adventure that's evoked by the game, making "Ready Set Go" the perfect soundtrack to prepare you for battle and inspire you to victory.

Additionally, the release of "Ready Set Go" will have an event within the "Honor of Kings" game itself, in which players are granted access to extra features (emojis, avatar, tracking effects, among others) released for free for a limited time.

And in early May, "Honor of Kings" and Alok's fans will be able to enjoy the release of the track's music video. Level Infinite and TiMi Studio Group chose Brazil to receive the first international release of "Honor of Kings," with the right to a Brazilian server, translated menus, and dubbing in Portuguese.

As electronic music and video games become more and more interconnected, Alok proves again to be a multifaceted artist and a major player in this trend as he continues to release more cutting-edge music and promote new talent across his CONTROVERSIA label at the same time.

With a strong resume full of remixes and collaborations with artists such as The Rolling Stones to Zara Larsson, from Jason Derulo to Tove Lo, and more, Brazilian Alok has gained an immense international following and is currently having his global breakout moment. He already has the second-largest Instagram following of any electronic artist globally (28M), and his 20M devoted monthly listeners on Spotify have made him the most listened to Brazilian artist in the world.

In 2022, he was named the 4th Best DJ in the world, according to the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJ Poll. In 2019, Alok was nominated for the International Dance Music Awards for his hit remix of the Meduza single "Piece of Your Heart," and he also worked with global pop sensation Dua Lipa for the official remix of her hit single "Physical."

Recently he also collaborated with Grammy-award pop sensation John Legend on "In My Mind" and with renegade vocalist John Martin on "Wherever You Go" and lended his talents to remix Ed Sheeran's "Shivers." The sky is the limit for the Brazilian superstar.

Listen to the new single here: