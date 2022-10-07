Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Almost Monday Release Highly-Anticipated Single 'Cough Drops'

The song is accompanied by a bright and airy music video shot by Kelly Hammond and Cole Ferguson. 

Oct. 07, 2022  

This week California-based indie-pop band almost monday continue their momentous year by releasing their third single of 2022, "cough drops," via Hollywood Records. The song is accompanied by a bright and airy music video shot by Kelly Hammond and Cole Ferguson.

"cough drops" continues to embody the sunny, California-inspired sound that has earned almost monday fans across the globe. The funky beat paired with catchy guitar licks will have listeners dancing to the upbeat track. The single experienced viral love before its release, with fans on Twitter counting down the days after the band shared a snippet of the track on TikTok earlier this year.

"cough drops" follows the release of almost monday's summer-infused singles "sunburn" and "sun keeps on shining" this year. The latter is currently in the Top 20 on Alternative Radio and was the official song of the 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing. In July 2021, the band released their second EP til the end of time, featuring singles "hailey beebs" and "live forever," which EARMILK coined "a fun, upbeat sing-along track that enlists a festival-ready chorus sure to rock stages."

The EP received praise from Forbes, and the trio was hailed as a band to watch by Alternative Press, GQ Australia, Flaunt, Ones To Watch, and more, with People Magazine declaring them an "emerging artist making their mark on the musical landscape."

almost monday have already had a packed 2022, recently wrapping up a South and North American tour with The Driver Era, with several sold-out stops including Pier 17 in New York City and ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin.

Continuing their festival streak and racking up over 120 million streams to date, almost monday performed at Governor's Ball, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, and Innings Festival this year. Praised by critics for their lively and infectious performances, the band will wrap up the year with headline shows in Japan and South Korea this month, as well as a performance at San Diego's Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in November.

Watch the new music video here:




