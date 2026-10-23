Allie X Releases Goth-Pop Anthem 'Midnight for the Masses'
The iconoclastic pop artist is currently touring Europe on her 28-date SERIAL DIVA tour.
Iconoclastic pop darling Allie X is setting the mood for spooky season with 'Midnight for the Masses,' an apocalyptic goth-pop banger exploring our collective seduction by a world of convenience and the looming threat of digital collapse. Dark, haunting, and hypnotic, the self-produced track imagines an eternal slumber in which we surrender to convenience until we become rewired zombies, using eerie soundscapes and an infectious refrain to explore the cycle of numbing emotional pain rather than confronting it. With its sinister goth-pop edge, 'Midnight For The Masses' is the perfect soundtrack for the witching hour.
Allie on the track shares: 'I'm not pointing fingers. I'm just as guilty. I kissed the beast, and now I'm watching myself change. In some ways, I no longer recognize myself. It's no coincidence that this is my most digital-sounding song.'
Allie X is currently on her 28 date 'Serial Diva' tour in Europe. Find all dates here and below:
Serial Diva Tour Dates (Europe)
October 23, 2026 - Dublin - Academy
October 25, 2026 - Glasgow - SWG3 Warehouse
October 26, 2026 - Newcastle - Think Tank
October 28, 2026 - Birmingham - O2 Academy3 Birmingham
October 29, 2026 - London - Koko
October 31, 2026 - Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
November 3, 2026 - Frankfurt - Nachtleben
November 4, 2026 - Aarau - Kiff
November 5, 2026 - Milan - Santeria Toscana 31
November 7, 2026 - Barcelona - La Nau
November 8, 2026 - Madrid - Nazca
November 10, 2026 - Lisbon - B Leza
About Allie X
Iconoclastic pop darling Allie X has cultivated a devoted following with her distinctive art-pop sound, glassine goth-pop aesthetic, and striking visual world. With over half a billion global streams, she continues to push the boundaries of pop through her uncompromising creative vision, dark theatricality, and sharp, self-aware songwriting. Her self-produced DIY song 'Bitch' has surpassed 100 million streams, continuing to find new life online with multiple viral moments and a fresh resurgence in popularity right now. Meanwhile, her acclaimed 2024 album Girl With No Face cemented her reputation as a fearless, fully self-directed artist, serving as producer, songwriter, and creative director on the project.
Her latest album, Happiness Is Going to Get You, followed in 2025, offering a cathartic new chapter in her ever-evolving catalogue. Allie is currently on her 28-date Serial Diva tour across Europe and the UK, celebrating the many eras of her career, with her latest track, 'Midnight for the Masses,' bringing a haunting new dimension to her Signature Sound. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with and written for artists including Troye Sivan and BTS, earned critical acclaim from outlets including Pitchfork, The Guardian, NME, and VICE, and toured alongside pop contemporaries including Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Marina. A longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Allie continues to use her platform to champion queer visibility, support charitable initiatives, and empower LGBTQ+ youth.
Photo Credit: Lola Mansell
Photo Credit: Lola Mansell
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