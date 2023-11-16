Allie X Announces New Album 'Girl With No Face' & Releases Title Track

Pop savant Allie X announces her forthcoming album Girl With No Face – due for release on February 23, 2024.

The record will serve as her first project release since 2020's Cape God. Along with this long-awaited announcement, she also unveils the title track for the LP, along with a visualizer that'll surely make your head float. Pre-order Girl With No Face HERE.

“I am thrilled to announce my new record Girl With No Face. This is the first self-produced album I've done, and at times, it felt like I wasn't going to make it out alive, let alone send out a press release about it,” Allie shares.

“It's very hard to sum up a body of work you've spent thousands of hours on, but here's an attempt. There is a death in this music, as well as the beginning of a rebirth. I needed to make something that came completely from me. If only once, and if only to prove to myself that I could do it. I would describe these songs as angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent… the same way some people describe me ha. I hope everyone likes it but if not, try turning it up a bit.”

Allie X introduced this new era with the release of “Black Eye,” an icy track that finds her attempting to create a truthful reflection of herself in a strange world. Of the track, V Magazine praised, “the song is a testament to this star's artistry…dramatic and showcases her range.” “Black Eye” will also be featured on the forthcoming album.

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music's sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits for luminaries like Troye Sivan, BTS, and many more. With four critically acclaimed and incredibly beloved projects to her name – 2015's Collxtion I, 2017's CollXtion II, 2018's Super Sunset, and 2020's Cape God – Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, singular visual and sonic palate and command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.

Now, Allie X is reintroducing herself to the world as the Girl With No Face, and remember “if you behave you get to play.”