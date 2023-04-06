Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Allie Crow Buckley Announces Tours With Lord Huron & Declan McKenna

Allie Crow Buckley Announces Tours With Lord Huron & Declan McKenna

Their new album will be released on May 19.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Tomorrow, Los Angeles & London-based indie artist Allie Crow Buckley will share her final single, "Cowboy In London," from her forthcoming LP, Utopian Fantasy, out May 19th. To go with the driving and playful track, Allie directed a mesmerizing video that showcases her in one of her trademark ethereal dresses, frolicking around London.

Buckley explains, "The song is a reflection on my years as a teen and being on my own in London for the first time. It was wonderful and terrifying, and I was totally enthralled. I had terrible jet lag, so I would wake up and sort of stalk the streets at five in the morning. So, I tried to set the sonic scene with this in mind." Adding, "The video was shot traipsing around London - I wanted to capture some of the naivety, and sort of carefree sass that I feel the song evokes."

Utopian Fantasy is the follow-up to her 2021 debut, Moonlit and Devious, and takes the listener on a psychedelic journey through the mythical world inside Buckley's head. The album was recorded at the 4AD Studio in London, mastered at Abbey Road, and was written, recorded, and produced by Allie Crow Buckley and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley, Bright Eyes) between a lush cottage in the English Countryside, the sunny mountains of Ojai, California, and the hotels in-between. The album will also feature her recent singles "Dreamboat Soulmate," "Greatest Hits," "Naked At The Feast," "Utopian Fantasy" and "Angel."

When asked about the record, Allie explains, "It is the sort of feeling of leaving your body - as one does during times of immense stress or when chaos ensues. Escapism of sorts. These themes occur throughout the record - from references to Dionysus (god of wine and chaos) to the myth of Cupid and Psyche. Resigning yourself to whatever is - a sort of submission to chaos. Like in the myth of Apollo and Dionysus.

Being naked at the feast, the idea of that vulnerability of just awaiting your fate. How we all long to be carried by Zephyr, the wind, from our fate into a bed of flowers. Just as in the myth of Cupid and Psyche. But what comes next? Coming to terms with your new reality. Like being lost in the realm of the faery, and reemerging years later. Feeling as if it were all one day or one dream."

To support the release, she has announced she will open for Lord Huron on several dates this summer, including two sold-out nights at Red Rocks in May. She will also support UK artist Declan Mckenna on his North American fall run that includes a show at the Novo in Los Angeles on November 3rd. A full list of dates can be found below.

TOUR DATES

~Lord Huron

*Declan Mckenna

5/24/23 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic~

5/25/23 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra~

5/27/23 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion~

5/28/23 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater~ SOLD OUT

5/29/23 - Bozeman, MT @ Elm~ SOLD OUT

5/31/23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks~ SOLD OUT

6/1/23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks~ SOLD OUT

6/2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ SLC Twilight~

6/4/23 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater~

7/28/23 - Evanston, IL @ Out of Space Concert Series~

9/27/23 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place*

10/1/23 - Charleston, SC @ The Senate*

10/2/23 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

10/3/23 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal*

10/5/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre*

10/9/23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes*

10/11/23 - Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico @ C3 Stage*

10/16/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater*

10/17/23 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

10/19/23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

10/21/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

10/23/23 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

10/25/23 - Portland, OR @ Rosalind Theater*

10/29/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

10/31/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

11/1/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

11/3/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo*

11/4/23 - Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater*



Video: Maisie Peters Unveils Lost the Breakup Music Video Photo
Video: Maisie Peters Unveils 'Lost the Breakup' Music Video
Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has unveiled the official video for her latest single “Lost The Breakup,” streaming now on her official YouTube channel. Recently shot on the vibrant streets of Tokyo while Maisie was on tour, the Mia Barnes-directed visual is a symbolic night-time journey of getting over a breakup.
Destroy Boys Share New Single Beg For The Torture Photo
Destroy Boys Share New Single 'Beg For The Torture'
Destroy Boys have released a new single, “Beg For The Torture,” via Hopeless Records. Produced by Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas), It is one minute and 25 seconds of the band’s signature punk rock female empowerment and marks the trio’s first bit of new music since 2021.
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates Photo
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates
Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC — check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album Isolation Photo
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation'
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era. Listen to the new single and check out upcoming tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share