Allie Crow Buckley Announces Tours With Lord Huron & Declan McKenna

Tomorrow, Los Angeles & London-based indie artist Allie Crow Buckley will share her final single, "Cowboy In London," from her forthcoming LP, Utopian Fantasy, out May 19th. To go with the driving and playful track, Allie directed a mesmerizing video that showcases her in one of her trademark ethereal dresses, frolicking around London.

Buckley explains, "The song is a reflection on my years as a teen and being on my own in London for the first time. It was wonderful and terrifying, and I was totally enthralled. I had terrible jet lag, so I would wake up and sort of stalk the streets at five in the morning. So, I tried to set the sonic scene with this in mind." Adding, "The video was shot traipsing around London - I wanted to capture some of the naivety, and sort of carefree sass that I feel the song evokes."

Utopian Fantasy is the follow-up to her 2021 debut, Moonlit and Devious, and takes the listener on a psychedelic journey through the mythical world inside Buckley's head. The album was recorded at the 4AD Studio in London, mastered at Abbey Road, and was written, recorded, and produced by Allie Crow Buckley and Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley, Bright Eyes) between a lush cottage in the English Countryside, the sunny mountains of Ojai, California, and the hotels in-between. The album will also feature her recent singles "Dreamboat Soulmate," "Greatest Hits," "Naked At The Feast," "Utopian Fantasy" and "Angel."

When asked about the record, Allie explains, "It is the sort of feeling of leaving your body - as one does during times of immense stress or when chaos ensues. Escapism of sorts. These themes occur throughout the record - from references to Dionysus (god of wine and chaos) to the myth of Cupid and Psyche. Resigning yourself to whatever is - a sort of submission to chaos. Like in the myth of Apollo and Dionysus.

Being naked at the feast, the idea of that vulnerability of just awaiting your fate. How we all long to be carried by Zephyr, the wind, from our fate into a bed of flowers. Just as in the myth of Cupid and Psyche. But what comes next? Coming to terms with your new reality. Like being lost in the realm of the faery, and reemerging years later. Feeling as if it were all one day or one dream."

To support the release, she has announced she will open for Lord Huron on several dates this summer, including two sold-out nights at Red Rocks in May. She will also support UK artist Declan Mckenna on his North American fall run that includes a show at the Novo in Los Angeles on November 3rd. A full list of dates can be found below.

TOUR DATES

~Lord Huron

*Declan Mckenna

5/24/23 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic~

5/25/23 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra~

5/27/23 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion~

5/28/23 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater~ SOLD OUT

5/29/23 - Bozeman, MT @ Elm~ SOLD OUT

5/31/23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks~ SOLD OUT

6/1/23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks~ SOLD OUT

6/2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ SLC Twilight~

6/4/23 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater~

7/28/23 - Evanston, IL @ Out of Space Concert Series~

9/27/23 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place*

10/1/23 - Charleston, SC @ The Senate*

10/2/23 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

10/3/23 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal*

10/5/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre*

10/9/23 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes*

10/11/23 - Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico @ C3 Stage*

10/16/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater*

10/17/23 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

10/19/23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

10/21/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*

10/23/23 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

10/25/23 - Portland, OR @ Rosalind Theater*

10/29/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

10/31/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

11/1/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

11/3/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo*

11/4/23 - Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater*