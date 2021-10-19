Allen Stone Shares 'The Wire' from Upcoming Album 'Apart'

Allen Stone is set to release his upcoming album APART on November 12 via ATO Records. The album reimagines some of his most beloved songs to-date, stripping each lavishly arranged track back to the very essence of its creation.

Today, he shares his latest single "The Wire" -- a track that initially appeared on his third studio album Radius. "I wrote this song for my second LP Radius and it barely made the cut. However, it always surfaces when folks listen through my catalog," notes Stone. "I wrote it whilst traversing the balancing act which is art versus commerce. What feels profoundly sacred to me versus what will be commercially viable in the music marketplace. A tight rope walk at times."

Along with the track release is a video filmed as part of his "Live At The Lodge" series, recorded in Eastern Washington State at The Zephyr Lodge, a 100-year old lodge originally built as a speakeasy for the local mining community.

Stone will also head out on the road soon. He was hand selected by neo-soul icon Erykah Badu as direct support for her show this weekend, October 24th in Las Vegas. He also recently announced that he will be performing the new versions of his tracks on his upcoming North American headline tour, kicking off in December.

APART was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Vance Joy) during the pandemic over the course of three 10-day sessions at the fabled Bear Creek Studios: a converted barn on a 10-acre farm in Stone's home state of Washington.

Watch the new performance here: