Allah-Las Share New Single 'Dust' Off Their Forthcoming Album 'Zuma 85'

Los Angeles-based Allah-Las have dropped “Dust,” the latest single off their much-anticipated album, Zuma 85, being released on October 13.

With an ear-worm fusion of psychedelic rock, jangly guitars, and progressive rock, “Dust” exemplifies the new direction the band have taking on the LP as they depart the familiar beachy territory for off the map expanses, embracing the influence of late-era Lou Reed and John Cale, ‘70s mutant pop, and textures borrowed from Japanese pop and loner-folk obscurities.

Allah-las tapped frequent collaborator Bailey Elder to craft her visual interpretation of the song. With her signature animation style, she captures the cosmic and transitory nature of the track with a mesmerizing procession of patterns, shapes and designs that morph and melt into one another in a choreographed dance through space and time.

Of “Dust’ the band say, ‘the song turns the lens onto the past and the path that must be taken to achieve a desired outcome. A crisp high hat clicks along in perfect time, driving a soft but certain vocal atop a bed of undulating synthesizers, leading us comfortably along before the chorus hits, punctuated by harpsichord hits and tambourines that crash against the otherwise soothing soundscape. A fuzzed and bowed guitar solo leads us out into the place we had hoped to be.”

Zuma 85 is being released via the band’s own label, Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure, which released earlier defining statements from the band including the eponymously named Allah-Las (2012) and Worship The Sun (2014). The band has previously shared “Sky Club,” “Right On Time,'' and "The Stuff” which have received support from Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, Austin Town Hall, Buzzbands LA, MXDWN, MOJO and Ghettoblaster, among others.

On October 23, Allah-Las will kick off their U.S. tour in Phoenix, AZ. They will play at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 15 (with Mirror Tree and Kolumbo as support) and November 16 (with Tim Hall and Sam Burton as support). The run concludes November 18 in San Francisco, CA. The band have also just announced a tour of Australia in December. All announced shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

Allah-Las Tour Dates

8/30 - Mascotte - Zürich, CH

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ

10/24 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX

10/27 - Levitation - Austin, TX

10/30 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

12/1 - Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, QLD, AUS

12/2 - Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta, QLD, AUS

12/3 - Seasonal Fruit, Brisbane, QLD, AUS

12/6 - Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC, AUS

12/7 - Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW, AUS

12/8 - Estonian House, Adelaide, SA, AUS

12/10 - Freo.Social, Perth, WA, AUS

Photo by Alexandra Cabral