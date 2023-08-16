Allah-Las Drop Their Newest Single 'Sky Club'

Los Angeles-based Allah-Las are set to unveil their much-anticipated album, Zuma 85, on October 13. Today they reveal a new taste of the album via “Sky Club,” an anthemic and electronic boogie.

A decidedly 70s art-rock drum beat and lightly flanged guitars open up in the “Sky Club,” which bounces along casually before blasting off into foreign lands on a ship headed for the beginning of creation. Synthesized intergalactic transmissions fly in and out of the track as we hear the story of the night Allah Las met the great grandfather of humanity.

Zuma 85 is being released via the band’s own label, Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure, which released earlier defining statements from the band including the eponymously named Allah-Las (2012) and Worship The Sun (2014). The band has previously shared “Right On Time '' which MXDWN labeled “surreal” and The Stuff” and Austin Town Hall noted, “You can’t deny that the band still have the effortless cool locked in here" and Buzzbands LA said, “They’re calling it a reinvention, and one only needs to hear ‘The Stuff,’ to hear their songwriting engine change gears." The tracks have seen support from Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan and Ghettoblaster, among others.

This fall, as Allah-Las tours the UK, Europe, and the US, fans can expect to hear new tracks from Zuma 85 alongside their all-time favorites. The US run kicks off on October 23 in Phoenix, AZ and concludes November 18 in San Francisco, CA with more dates to be announced. They will play at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 15 (with Mirror Tree and Kolumbo as support) and November 16 (with Tim Hall and Sam Burton as support). All announced shows are listed below and tickets are available here.

On Zuma 85, Allah-Las embrace the influences of late-era Lou Reed and John Cale, the ‘70s mutant pop of Peter Ivers and early Eno and Roxy Music. The pandemic-included downtime opened up space for the band members to focus on their own lives and interests, and the time to re-envision what creative processes could look like. When it came time to reconvene, a sense of looseness proved pivotal.

Instead of bringing finished songs to the studio, they entered the picturesque Panoramic House recording in Stinson Beach with sketches, ideas, and riffs. Working with co-producer Jeremy Harris (White Fence, Devendra Banhart, Ty Segall) they shaped and crafted the new songs in real time over three sessions, which were then mixed in Los Angeles by frequent collaborator Jarvis Taveniere (Woods, Avalanches, Purple Mountains).

For the last 15 years, Allah-Las alchemically melded surf rock washes with folk rock jangle and rock, building up their lauded music podcast, Reverberation Radio, and record label, Calico Discos, in the process. A lot has changed since the group first bonded over psych rock vinyl in the back room at Amoeba Records in the late aughts and Zuma 85 finds the quartet facing a new world with a wealth of new sounds.

Allah-Las are Matthew Correia (drums/vocals), Spencer Dunham (bass, guitar, vocals), Miles Michaud (guitar, organ, vocals), and Pedrum Siadatian (guitar, synth, vocals).

Allah-Las Tour Dates

8/30 - Mascotte - Zürich, CH

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ

10/24 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX

10/27 - Levitation - Austin, TX

10/30 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Buy Tickets Here: https://allahlas.com/Tour

Photo by Alexandra Cabral