Alison Goldfrapp Shares New Track 'Neverstop'

Her debut solo album is set for release on May 12.

Apr. 13, 2023  

British synth-pop visionary Alison Goldfrapp today returns with a fresh taster from her highly anticipated debut solo album, The Love Invention, with the groove-laden new track "NeverStop." Set for release on May 12th via the coveted Skint Records/BMG Music, The Love Invention promises to be an evolutionary next chapter in the multi-faceted artist's forward-thinking yet timeless discography.

On "NeverStop," Alison is flooded by the rush of an all-encompassing love over a buoyant, rubberized beat; it's a tantalizing menagerie of staccato synths and a driving four-to-the-floor rhythm. The new single is accompanied by a kaleidoscopic video vignette directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland (Big Active), who also directed the visual for last month's cosmic song "So Hard So Hot." Treated with a range of AI techniques to create extreme fluctuations on a spectrum that glides towards radical fantasy, the result is a mythical world that is both powerful and fragile.

About the track, Alison reflects, "'NeverStop' is about always feeling the wonder. Committing to connect with each other, nature and our surroundings while trying to navigate through the contradictions and complexities of life."

The Love Invention, which was executively produced and co-written by Alison, marks her reawakening as a dancefloor priestess, in an intoxicating showcase of the disco and house influences that have always been at the heart of her musical DNA. It features collaborations with the likes of production mastermind Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens) and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie).

Alison recently sat down with the New York Times to detail her trajectory towards, and creation of, her first solo album and creating an "album of dance music that reflects her craving for euphoria."

Alison's dedicated approach to pop innovation has firmly situated her as the rare leftfield artist who has been embraced by the pop mainstream without diluting one iota of her individuality. Goldfrapp scaled the charts, with multi-platinum album sales, unforgettable Glastonbury performances, multiple Grammy nominations and an Ivor Novello for "Strict Machine." The momentum towards her journey into solo music was solidified back in 2021, when she collaborated with Röyksopp on two tracks for their seventh album "Profound Mysteries", culminating in the brightly shimmering track "Impossible."

Photo Credit: Mat Maitland



