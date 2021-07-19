Alicia Witt Announces Fall Tour Dates

Actor, singer-songwriter and now author, Alicia Witt, continues to fill her calendar for 2021. In May and June of this year, Witt released her first two singles, Talk to You and Chasing Shadows (now being worked at AC Radio) off her upcoming September album, The Conduit. Now Witt can finally announce her Fall tour in support of The Conduit. Starting October 2 in New York City, the tour will run all of October, ending in Los Angeles On October 23. Tickets go on sale this week!

As a singer/songwriter Witt is no stranger to touring. As a teenager in Los Angeles, Witt performed at the famed Beverly Wilshire Hotel for two years, playing everything from standards to Broadway tunes. She has since played her piano-driven pop-rock music all over the world, including a performance at the renowned Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where she resides, as well as opening for Ben Folds Five, John Fullbright, Rachel Platten, Jimmy Webb, and Bob Schneider.

Says Witt about embarking on her Fall tour, "for me, there is no greater feeling than being in a room of people - knowing that they may come from such different places in their life, and that they may think they agree on almost nothing - and looking out at them, seeing them all connecting through my music. i know in those moments that at least they do have this one thing, these songs, in common. it makes me teary just thinking about it. i've so deeply missed getting to play for people in person, and especially to tour with an album that is so specifically about connecting, and about the place that those we cross paths with can forever hold in our lives, and in our hearts - this means the world to me. i think we all have someone in our lives or histories that we could call The Conduit - and i can't wait to bring these stories, live, to audiences across the country."

The Conduit is Alicia's fifth album, and her first as producer. The album is co-produced alongside Jordan Lehning (Lydia Luce) and Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses). Witt plans to release one more single before The Conduit's September release.

Below are Alicia Witt's Fall tour dates:

Saturday, October 2 New York, NY City Winery Loft

Sunday, October 3 Philadelphia, PA Locks

Monday, October 4 Washington, DC Songbyrds

Thursday, October 7 Atlanta, GA Eddie's Attic

Friday, October 8 Charlotte, NC Evening Muse

Sunday, October 10 Nashville TN City Winery Loft

Monday, October 11 Indianapolis, IN HI-Fi

Thursday, October 14 Columbus, OH Natalies

Friday, October 15 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

Sunday, October 17 Chicago, Il City Winery

Tuesday, October 19 Madison, WI Winnebago

Wednesday, October 20 Minneapolis, MN Turf

Saturday, October 23 Los Angeles, Ca, Hotel Café