Alicia Keys & Apple Announce Music Lab: Remix Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys and Apple today officially announced Music Lab: Remix Alicia Keys, where fans around the world are invited to visit their local Apple Store and learn how to create their own unique remix of "Underdog" featured on her forthcoming album, 'ALICIA."

About "Underdog" Keys told Apple Music, "I love this song! It's something we all can relate to. This desire to defy the odds. It is so special to me so I can't wait to hear the remixes."

Today at Apple's Music Lab: Remix is a series of sessions featuring today's best and brightest artists where fans learn how to deconstruct hit songs, receive inspiration from the people who wrote those songs and then create their own, unique versions using GarageBand, Apple's music creation app, on iPhone and iPad. During these sessions, customers experience how the power of iPhone and iPad combined with GarageBand's easy to use interface provides them with all the tools they need to make music right in the palm of their hand. Whether they are GarageBand masters or just trying it first time, Music Lab: Remix offers something for everyone.

Customers can register to attend Music Lab: Remix Alicia Keys to deconstruct "Underdog," beginning today at Apple.com/today.

Alicia Keys is a modern-day Renaissance woman-a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, a film/ television and Broadway producer an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Keys' forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is slated to be released worldwide this spring. The first single "Show Me Love" earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart. Keys will release her new book More Myself: A Journey on March 31, 2020 via Flatiron Publishing.





