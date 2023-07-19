Alice Cooper Shares New Single 'White Frankenstein' & Announces New Tour Dates

Alice Cooper releases his new single “White Line Frankenstein” from his upcoming album Road coming out August 25 on earMUSIC. Produced by Bob Ezrin, the album hit worldwide top positions on Amazon within 24 hours of the announcement.

“White Line Frankenstein” is built on a rocking riff as it goes into a memorable chorus, “They call me ‘White Line Frankenstein,’” leading into a trademark Tom Morello guitar solo, hot enough to burn rubber.

“White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Alice says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Additionally, Alice Cooper announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 & 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie.

This follows his six shows with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with six of his own "Evening With” shows August 5-22, followed by a month long co-headline "Freaks on Parade” tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

LIVE ON TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA 2023

8/5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8/6 - Johnston, PA - 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

8/8 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

8/10 - Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts

8/11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

8/13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/15 - Springfield, MO - Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

8/16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

8/19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

8/20 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

8/22 - San Antonio, TX -Tobin Center

8/24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

8/30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

9/1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Amphitheatre

9/6 - Toronto ON - Budweiser Stage

9/8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

9/9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

9/10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend

9/15 - Bonner, Springs KS - Azura Amphitheatre

9/16 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green

9/19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

9/20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9/22 - Concord, CA - Pavilion

9/23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/4 - St Augustine, FL - Amphitheatre

10/5 - Wilmington NC - Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

10/7 - Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre In The Centre

10/8 - Wheeling, WV -WesBanco Arena

10/10 - Troy, OH - Hobart Arena

10/11 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

10/13 - Paducah, KY - Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

10/14 - N Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 - Lafayette, LA - Heymannn Performing Arts Center

10/17 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center

10/19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

10/20 - Rio Rancho, NM - Events Center

10/21 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

10/26 - Reno NV - Grand Sierra Resort

10/28 - Las Vegas NV - Bakkt Theatre

Road is going to be released on August 25 on earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper’s full live show at Hellfest 2022 and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

About Alice Cooper

No stranger to doing things his own way, Alice Cooper has cast a long shadow over rock music with an unrivaled live show and timeless anthems like “School’s Out,” “No Mr. Nice Guy,” and “Poison.” Selling over 50 million albums worldwide, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame® in 2003, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inducted him as part of its class of 2011.

Boasting one of the most influential catalogs in history, Rolling Stone cited 1971’s platinum-certified Love It To Death among the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” while other platinum releases spanned the seminal Killer [1971], School’s Out [1972], the Billboard 200 #1 Billion Dollar Babies [1973], Welcome to My Nightmare [1975], and Trash [1989], to name a few.

The latter even graced Rolling Stone’s “50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums of All Time.” He’s so embedded in generations of popular culture that he not only made a cult-classic appearance in Wayne’s World during 1992, but he also starred alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC’s 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — and also memorably appeared on both The Muppets and That 70s Show! as well as in Dark Shadows, with pal Johnny Depp.

Beyond hundreds of syncs, everyone from Etta James, The Smashing Pumpkins, Megadeth, and The Flaming Lips has covered his tunes. The Beastie Boys, Disturbed, and countless others have sampled him. His collaborators have notably included the late Vincent Price, Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, and Jon Bon Jovi, to name just a few. Plus, he co-founded Hollywood Vampires alongside Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Johnny Depp.

Most recently, 2021’s Detroit Stories garnered widespread critical acclaim with Classic Rock grading it “4-out-of-5 stars” and hailing it as “his most concise bolt of precision-tooled heavy rock in 50 years.” It bowed at #1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, hit #1 in Germany, and garnered 9 Top 10 debuts worldwide.

After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee revs up as loudly as ever on his latest solo LP, Road [earMUSIC].

Photo credit: Jenny Risher