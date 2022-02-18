Alexx Bean Shares Acoustic Version of Single 'Castles'

Upcoming alt-rock artist Alexx Bean has shared the acoustic version of his latest single "Castles". The new track is accompanied by a stripped back video that was recorded at Astro Studios in Atlanta, GA. Fans can check out the visual for "Castles" (Acoustic) and stream the track now here.

Alexx recently released the original single and music video for "Castles". The track is a bridge between legends like blink-182 and new sensations Jxdn, infusing traditional pop-punk riffs with modernity and fervor.

"Castles" was co-written by Jesse Fink (John Legend, Noah Cyrus) and produced, mixed, and mastered by Alexx himself. Paired with a music video that brings a heavy dose of nostalgia to the table - Tony Hawk Pro Skater, anyone? - Alexx shares, "I hope listeners can rock out and feel a sense of catharsis with this one."

Inspired by unapologetic pop-punk and heart-on-sleeve emo rap, Gen Z rockstar Alexx Bean dishes out cathartic anthems for an anxious youth in the age of COVID and unending political turmoil. Along with his contemporaries such as Jxdn, Lil Huddy, KennyHoopla, Maggie Lindemann, and others, Alexx Bean ushers in a new golden era of alternative rock. From his hometown of Atlanta to the bustling streets of New York City and back, Alexx Bean redefines what it means to be a rockstar and invites you to join him on his journey.

Listen to the new single here: