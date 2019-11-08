Alexis Ffrench Announces U.K. Tour

U.K. contemporary composer, pianist and producer Alexis Ffrench has today announced details of his 2020 U.K. tour in support of the stunning new album Dreamland. Tickets on sale Friday 15th November at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.



In the past two years Alexis Ffrench has performed in New York, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Japan and London, including a sold-out performance at London's iconic Union Chapel. Alexis boasts an impressive 100 million streams and 1.5 million monthly listeners, and is one of the fastest growing classical artists in the world. As both an artist and radio presenter, Alexis speaks to a wide audience and transcends boundaries & genres.



After his debut album on Sony Music, Evolution, reached number 1 in the UK Official Classical Artist Album Charts and having recently released the exquisite new single 'Story Of You', Alexis will be heading out on six date tour of the U.K. & Ireland starting on 25th October 2020 in Manchester at the Quays Theatre, before heading to London for a headline show at the Barbican Centre on 26th October. Alexis will follow with dates in Bristol St George's on 28th October, Gateshead Sage Two on 30th October, Birmingham on 31st October at the Elgar Concert Hall, and will conclude the tour on 1st November in Dublin's incredible Olympia Theatre.



The new album Dreamland is released on the 27th March 2020. Alexis Ffrench says "In writing the album, I wanted to shine a light in times of darkness as an antidote to our troubled times; to give listeners an opportunity to stop, listen and breathe, if only for one three-minute track. I hope listeners use Dreamland as a form of escapism, to transport them to a safe and calm oasis in which they can create time for self-care, often an afterthought in our busy, stressful working lives."

Alexis Ffrench - 2020 U.K. Tour

October 25th Manchester, Quays Theatre

October 26th London, Barbican Centre

October 28th Bristol, St George's

October 30th Gateshead, Sage Two

October 30th Birmingham, Elgar Concert Hall

November 1st Dublin, Olympia Theatre



Tickets on sale Friday 15th November at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.





