Alexander Stewart Releases New Single 'Broken by You'

With over half a billion streams to his name, breakout pop sensation Alexander Stewart releases his new single “broken by you,” the first release from his forthcoming album due out later this year.

Co-written by Alexander with The Nocturns, Corey Sanders and Nolan Sipe, the brazen, cinematic new single marks the beginning of a new chapter for Alexander as he learns to navigate an inevitable heartbreak.

“‘broken by you' was written in the depths of me trying to find a silver lining in a heartbreak that I knew was already coming,” Alexander says. “Sometimes you reach a point in a relationship when you've done all that you can to fight for the other person, and realizing that can feel just as freeing as it does heartbreaking. I can't wait to play this song live, along with the many more that are to come. This is just the beginning!”

Directed by Nick and Pat Demarais, the “broken by you” music video follows Alexander through a dream-like sequence surrounded by an array of mirrors. Throughout the video, the mirrors become symbolic of Alexander's introspection and self-discovery, and ultimately allow Alexander a moment to unleash his hurt and heartbreak.

Last week, Alexander announced the North American leg of The Bleeding Hearts Tour, which kicks off on May 7th in Houston and spans 19 cities including New York, Los Angeles and his hometown of Toronto. Tickets are currently on sale at alexanderstewart.komi.io.

Previously, Alexander has toured with artists including Charlie Puth, Benson Boone, Eric Nam and for his international headlining Blame's On Me Tour, performing in front of his rapidly growing fan base that has expanded to over 500 million global streams, 300 million views on YouTube, and 130 million likes on TikTok

“broken by you” follows Alexander's latest EP if you only knew, which was released last December and received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who named the title track one of their “Songs You Need To Know.” Shortly after its release, Alexander debuted an emotional performance of the single on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The EP also features his massive hit “i wish you cheated,” which launched with a viral TikTok campaign that saw over 45 million views and led to his late-night TV debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Following his performance, the single became a Top 20 radio hit and broke into Billboard's Hot 100 chart in Canada.

Watch the “broken by you” video here:

The Bleeding Hearts Tour Dates:

Tue May 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Wed May 08 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat May 11 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In*

Sun May 12 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl*

Mon May 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Thu May 16 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis*

Fri May 17 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Sat May 18 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Tue May 21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Wed May 22 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Tue May 28 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern*

Wed May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

Fri May 31 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Sat Jun 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court ^2nd Show Added

Mon Jun 03 – Calgary, AB – Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Wed Jun 05 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

Thu Jun 06 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

Sat Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

Sun Jun 09 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

*Not A Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Erik Melvin