Alexa Villa Releases 'Bored' Featuring Colie Hutzler of Beauty School Dropout
The track is out now on Sign From The Universe Entertainment.
Singer/songwriter/classically-trained multi-instrumentalist Alexa Villa released her new single, "Bored," today on Sign From The Universe Entertainment.
The infectious pop-rock anthem impresses with relatable lyrics and unapologetic vocals, with the self-proclaimed "Bubble Rockstress" singing, "Don't hate me 'cause you're bored. Misery's a chore. If you could focus all of that energy on yourself instead of me, how pretty your world would be."
It's more than just a catchy hook for this Los Angeles-based artist and producer, it represents the defense shield she's had to bear her entire life. Villa shares, "School was tough. I was made fun of a lot for my scrawny appearance and over the top personality, so I immersed myself in music, theater, and performing to combat being hated on by classmates."
Featuring Villa on vocals, guitar, and synth, "Bored" is about ex-besties, the friendship breakup, and homie splits. The artist shares, "We have so many songs about heartbreak and relationship breakups, but what about the best friend breakup?! Sometimes those hurt worse. Recently, I lost a group of friends that I considered sisters. We decorated our apartment together, planned holiday parties, wrote each other's Bumble profiles, and even binged six hours of Love Island once. I really can't speak as to why the friendships ended but for a moment there, I was in a confused and lonely headspace over it, while still truly believing everything would work itself out and we'd return to our backyard bonfires."
Villa adds, "After spending countless hours trying to figure out what went wrong and multiple attempts to reconnect, I came to the realization that some people have nothing better to do than hate on happy people. 'Bored' is me expressing what I took away from this experience...if they spent more time working on themselves and choosing positivity, there would be no time to waste talking about me. So don't hate me 'cause you're BORED."
Contributing guest vocals is Colie Hutzler of the dynamic alt-rock band Beauty School Dropout (signed to Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' new label Verswire), who dives right in on the emotionally-charged track, singing "Not the friend I thought you were. Put our hearts into a hearse. You take my time, not my advice, but what's the cost of being right?" On collaborating with Hutzler, who also co-wrote the song with Villa (lyrics here), she shares, "Colie was awesome to work with. Not only did he bring his own perspective to the song, having experienced/gone through a friend breakup of his own, but he also brought a whole different energy to the song because his voice is so unique."
Co-produced by Villa and Ian Walsh (Upsahl, Phem), and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Machine Gun Kelly, Demi Lovato, Twenty One Pilots, Turnstile), "Bored" marks the first release from a batch of new music to come from Villa. The single release will be accompanied by the premiere of a new music video, as well as the release of a Spanish version of the song. More details to be announced.
"Bored" follows Villa's sophomore album, titled Good Girl, released March 18th and featuring lead single "Call Me Crazy," described by Hollywood Life (10/20/21) as "Equal parts glam and punk, trash and sex, pop and rock, 'Call Me Crazy' might [be] the perfect introduction to anyone unfamiliar with this superstar-in-the-making...Alexa proves why she deserves to be on your radar...[her] sultry voice doesn't just go for a walk; it struts its stuff.
It's a testament to not just the power of the song but its singer as well." The nine-track album also features the title track and third single "Not Your Fool," plus Villa's Spanish language debut ─ a cover of "Call Me Crazy," titled "Llámame Loca."
Listen to the new single here:
