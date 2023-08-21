Alex Miller Makes A Stand With New EP, COUNTRY, Due October 6

Alex Miller is making a stand - and like everything else the young Kentuckian does - it's Country.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Alex Miller is making a stand - and like everything else the young Kentuckian does - it's Country. Miller's new, five-track EP, COUNTRY, drops October 6, marking his second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records. The project offers a wide mix of Country styles - and Alex says, "There's something here for everyone, from Western Swing to cutting edge stuff. It's every kind of Country I love."

The latest streaming track from the EP, "Every Time I Reach For You," written by Miller and Salley, opens with a searing steel guitar that recalls the whistle of a midnight train, while a wistful fiddle fans the flames of despair. Miller's vocal offers a gut-punch of emotion, and the result is his most impressive performance to date. The track premiered last week on WKRC-TV's Good Morning Cincinnati show. "Girl, I Know A Guy" is Alex's current charting single, and the upbeat love song strikes a hopeful note with traditional instrumentation and a timely theme. Written by NSAI Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Tim Rushlow (lead vocalist, Little Texas) and Danny Orton (Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Reba), the straightforward lyric spotlights a guy offering the girl who has everything a chance for something more ... love. Miller's rowdy and successful single, "When God Made The South," is an anthemic, guitar-driven ode to the glories of Southern living. Gritty as a gravel road and as raw as moonshine, the straight-ahead Country lyric is driven by a Southern Rock beat - and Miller clearly enjoys the ride. From the fiddle down to the wah-wah guitar "Puttin' Up Hay" is pure Alex. No surprise as he co-wrote this with Larry Cordle (Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood) and Salley (Reba, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley). "It's all about an ole boy putting up hay and getting him a little honey, too," says Miller. "Gettin' Lucky In Kentucky" is a mix of Western Swing and Kentucky guitar picking. Written by Miller and Salley, the upbeat song tells the story of a man who goes to a horse race, wins his bet - and the girl as well.

Producer Jerry Salley notes, "Alex was born with real Country music in his bones and now he's exploring new sounds - while staying true to himself. I think his fans will love it."

TRACK LIST

"Girl, I Know A Guy" (W. Aldridge/T. Rushlow/D. Orton)

"When God Made The South" (C. A. Wilburn/J. Salley/L. Black)

"Every Time I Reach For You" (A. Miller/J. Salley)

"Puttin' Up Hay" (L. Cordle/A. Miller/J. Salley)

"Gettin' Lucky In Kentucky" (A. Miller/J. Salley)

Miller is touring heavily this summer and into the fall:

Aug 14 -16 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair
Aug 17 - Louisville, KY - KY State Fair (Chris Janson)
Aug 18 - Lewisburg, WV - West Virginia State Fair
Aug 19 - Centre Hall, PA - Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)
Aug 23 - Watertown, NY - Froggy 97 Showcase
Aug 24 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
Aug 26 - Pennsboro, WV - Hootenanny at Boston's Farm
Sept 7 - Livingston, TN - Iron & Oak Event Center (Jerry Salley & Wood Newton)

Sept 9 - West Lebanon, IN - Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium
Sept 10 - Arcola, IL - Arcola Broomcorn Festival
Sept 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - OK State Fair (Tracy Byrd)
Sept 22 - Lawrenceburg, KY - Anderson County Burgoo Festival
Sept 23 - Liberty, KY - Apple Festival
Sept 30 - Deerfield, WI - Deerfield Fireman's Park Chili Fest
Oct 7 - Barbourville, KY - Daniel Boone Festival
Oct 8 - Nashville, TN - IEBA Convention
Oct 9 - Lancaster, KY - Golf Tournament
Oct 10 - Nashville, TN - IEBA Convention

Fans can find Miller's complete schedule on his website



