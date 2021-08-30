Alex Lacamoire's VIVO Score Released By Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have released Vivo (Original Score), the official score companion to Vivo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). The original score is by Alex Lacamoire.

This release quickly follows Vivo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), the official soundtrack to the animated musical adventure. It features all-new songs written and performed by the award-winning creator of Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda, with other highly-charged performances from cast and superstar music artists including Gloria Estefan, Juan de Marcos, Zoe Saldaña, Brian Tyree Henry and more. Serving as the film's composer and executive music producer is Tony® and Grammy® award-winner Alex Lacamoire (The Greatest Showman), who has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on various projects since their initial partnership on Broadway's In The Heights. Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins served as visual consultant.

From Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation - the studio that brought you Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and this year's critically acclaimed blockbuster The Mitchells vs. The Machines - comes Vivo, an animated musical adventure featuring all-new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of Hamilton and In the Heights. Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest "honey bear," voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (three-time Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it's up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world apart, Vivo will need the help of Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo) - an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum to fulfill his owner's wishes.

Also featuring the voices of Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Gabi's mother, Rosa; Michael Rooker as a villainous Everglades python, Lutador; Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills; and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troops, VIVO is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.

Lacamoire won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for Hamilton. He served as the Music Director, Orchestrator and Co-Arranger for Hamilton. He has won a Tony and a Grammy for his work on In the Heights and a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen. For Hamilton, he was awarded an Obie and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Select credits: Bring It On, Wicked, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy nominations), Bat Boy, Godspell (2001 national tour), High Fidelity, Annie (2011 Broadway revival), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Working (59E59), The Wiz (City Center), Legally Blonde, Dear Even Hansen (Arena Stage). He is an Emmy-nominated composer for "Sesame Street."