Alex Frew Releases Debut EP 'Cobalt'

Rising pop artist Alex Frew is kicking off 2021 with the release of his anticipated debut EP, Cobalt, available on all streaming platforms and digital stores (PRESS HERE) via Warner Music. Following his introductory singles, "Get Out Alive," "Antisocial Love Song" and "Something To Hold Onto," Cobalt brings together the bittersweet beauty of adolescence in a captivating tone. See below to watch the mesmerizing official video for Alex Frew's new single, "9 Feet Tall," and HERE to read Flaunt's "first look."

Alex Frew says of his debut EP: "I want people to feel a little bit bigger than themselves while listening to the project. I've always gravitated towards songs that made me feel boundless, and I sincerely hope that this collection can convey those emotions."

From heartache, self-growth, discovering one's self and the long journey to adulthood, Cobalt brings a striking array of lyrics to the EP that will resonate with his continuously growing fanbase. A distinct urgency to live life in the moment and appreciate the present is a pillar on the EP, bringing forth the importance of not getting caught up in things outside of one's control.

Cobalt, comprised of six songs, is truly a remarkable debut for the young artist, showcasing his mature perspective and raw self-examination. Emotion and truth speak volumes in this EP and is done in a beautifully dark and dreamy production.

"Cobalt is the color I associate to all of emotions and the entire sonic palette of the EP," Alex Frew adds of the title. "Dealing with introversion, depression, substance abuse, and search for romance. The color Cobalt represents the moody, blue emotion that inspired the creation of this project, and has stuck with me for the past several years."

Alex Frew has already pulled in impressive global support with Mahogany Sessions, BBC BRISTOL, BBC GUERNSEY and BBC Radio 1 as "Best New Pop." He recently collaborated with Cover Nation for a re-imagining of Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" - watch here. To celebrate his second release "Antisocial Love Song" he performed a socially distanced show at Urban Outfitters' Toronto location.

Watch the video for "9 Feet Tall" here:

Photo Credit: Lee Zavitz