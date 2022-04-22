Alesso & Zara Larsson Release New Single 'Words'

Today, boundary-breaking dance artist and producer Alesso joins forces with pop phenomenon Zara Larsson for a majestic new single called "Words." Out now via 10:22PM / Astralwerks, "Words" is accompanied by a high-concept and wildly dazzling video.

An undeniable triumph from the two Swedish powerhouses, "Words" is written by the global superstars along with Karen Poole (Kylie Minogue) and recent Brit-award winning songstress Becky Hill. The song merges Alesso's dynamic sound design with a magnetic vocal performance from Zara.

With its dizzying yet immaculately arranged layers of beats, the high-energy track takes on a thrilling intensity as Zara confesses to a certain fear of vulnerability in love (from the massively catchy chorus: "I got the words 'I love you' sitting on the tip of my tongue"). All glossy hooks and unbridled emotion, "Words" ultimately arrives as an unstoppable anthem for owning your fear and following your heart.

Directed by Jason Lester (a filmmaker/photographer known for his work with artists like Julia Michaels and Lauv), the video for "Words" finds Zara as a goddess in gold and white among statues from the past. As the mystical visual unfolds, Alesso soon emerges in a shadowy yet neon-lit industrial space. Shot on film and elegantly evocative, the result is a spellbinding collision of futurism, classicism, high-end fashion, and rave culture. Alesso searches for Zara making the trek towards her leaving the industrial darkness behind and stepping into the light.

"Words" follows the one-two punch of Alesso's recent singles "Only You" (a Sentinel-assisted anthem hailed as a "progressive house gem" by Dancing Astronaut) and "Dark" (a moody and kinetic piece handcrafted for THE BATMAN).

As the latest high-profile collaboration from Alesso, "Words" drops just months after the GRAMMY®-nominated visionary teamed up with Katy Perry on "When I'm Gone" - an irresistibly explosive track that soon saw him making his "Saturday Night Live" debut alongside the global pop superstar and a troupe of mushroom dancers. The critically acclaimed hit also amassed praise from a great number of outlets, including INTERVIEW, V MAGAZINE, PAPER, PEOPLE, and many more.

Hot off his headlining set at Ultra Fest Miami, Alesso is now kicking off a new multi-year residency with TAO Las Vegas and embarking on 14 North American dates for Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour." Tickets are available for purchase here, including headline shows at New York's Brooklyn Mirage. See all dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Alesso - Las Vegas Headline Residency Shows

4/23 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

4/30 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

5/7 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

5/21 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

5/28 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/4 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/11 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/18 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

6/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan Nightclub

6/25 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

7/29 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/20 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

9/3 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

9/10 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

Additional Dates for Alesso, including Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour"

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

5/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage SOLD OUT

8/9 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

8/12 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium SOLD OUT

8/18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

8/23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

9/1 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park SOLD OUT

9/2 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9/7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

9/9 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

9/14 - Oakland, CA - Ringcentral Coliseum

9/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park SOLD OUT

9/18 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

9/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field