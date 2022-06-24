Alesso & Deniz Koyu Drop 'In My Feelings'

Swedish producer and global dance star Alesso teams up with Deniz Koyu on the new smoky single "In My Feelings."

With "In My Feelings" Alesso's blockbuster 2022 continues at full speed. He began the year by collaborating with Katy Perry on "When I'm Gone" and made his Saturday Night Live debut alongside the pop superstar. The track, which has earned over 100 million Spotify streams, gained praise from INTERVIEW, PAPER, PEOPLE, and more. In March, he released "Dark," which was handcrafted specifically for The Batman.

In April, Alesso teamed with Zara Larsson on "Words." The track led Billboard's list of "10 New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week" and V Magazine called it a "song that is sure to be played at clubs everywhere this summer."

Onstage, Alesso continues his multi-year residency with TAO Las Vegas and soon he'll embark on 15 North American dates for Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour." Tickets are available for purchase here.

Listen to the new single here:

Alesso - Las Vegas Headline Residency Shows

6/25 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

7/29 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

8/20 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

9/3 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub

9/10 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas -

Additional Dates for Alesso, including Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour"

8/9 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

8/12 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium SOLD OUT

8/18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

8/23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

9/1 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park SOLD OUT

9/2 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9/7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

9/9 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

9/14 - Oakland, CA - Ringcentral Coliseum

9/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park SOLD OUT

9/18 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

9/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field